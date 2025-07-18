Military unit in Rostov-on-Don engulfed in flames: video

$41.870.05
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 48990 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 45699 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 44097 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 51379 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 61286 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 49795 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 54005 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 178076 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109168 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 104914 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
July 18, 08:28 AM • 109356 views
Military TCC officer beat mobilized man to death in a bus: what decision did the court make?
July 18, 09:37 AM • 19701 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials
July 18, 11:48 AM • 138759 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
12:24 PM • 94865 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military
02:37 PM • 68015 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 48965 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military02:37 PM • 68202 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 138951 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 178052 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 358751 views
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Chernihiv Oblast
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
12:24 PM • 95039 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
July 17, 05:00 PM • 119195 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother
July 17, 01:55 PM • 126068 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces
July 17, 07:35 AM • 238496 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog
July 16, 09:55 AM • 295155 views
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Tesla Model Y
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Military unit in Rostov-on-Don engulfed in flames: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2046 views

On July 18, military unit 7433 caught fire in Rostov-on-Don, at the intersection of Sokolov Avenue and Chervonoarmiyska Street. Firefighters are extinguishing the blaze; there is no information about casualties.

Military unit in Rostov-on-Don engulfed in flames: video

On Friday, July 18, a military unit caught fire in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

Local public pages published a video of the fire, presumably on the territory of a military unit at the intersection of Sokolov Avenue and Krasnoarmeyskaya Street.

It is reported that military unit 7433 is located in this area. Videos also appeared showing firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

There are currently no reports of casualties or fatalities.

Recall

In early July 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a military-industrial complex facility of the Russian occupiers – the "Kupol" plant in Udmurtia, as well as the "Saratovorgsintez" oil refinery in the Saratov region.

Also, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation in temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tesla
