On Friday, July 18, a military unit caught fire in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

Local public pages published a video of the fire, presumably on the territory of a military unit at the intersection of Sokolov Avenue and Krasnoarmeyskaya Street.

It is reported that military unit 7433 is located in this area. Videos also appeared showing firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

There are currently no reports of casualties or fatalities.

Recall

In early July 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a military-industrial complex facility of the Russian occupiers – the "Kupol" plant in Udmurtia, as well as the "Saratovorgsintez" oil refinery in the Saratov region.

Also, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation in temporarily occupied Donetsk region.