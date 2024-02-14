Military expert: Firms that have been supplying food to the army since Yanukovych's time perceive any changes for the better in this area as a blow to their monopoly

Firms that have been supplying food to the armed forces since the days of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych perceive any attempts to establish fair rules of the game in this area as a blow to their monopoly position. And to maintain their position, they resort to various methods of pressure. This opinion on the "dirty" media campaign that is currently being waged against the new team of the Ministry of Defense and the State Logistics Operator was expressed by military expert Mykhailo Zhyrokhov in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

"The fact is that purchasing food for the army has always been, let's say, potentially corrupt. And over time, a certain structure, a certain mafia, has formed there - companies that have been suppliers of food since the days of Yanukovych. And they perceive any changes in this market, changes for the better, as a blow to their monopoly, so they use, among other things, media injections. Multidirectional injections that undermine public confidence in this emerging structure (the State Logistics Operator - ed.). We need to look at who benefits from this. And it is definitely not beneficial to the army or society," Zhyrokhov noted.

According to him, the people behind this campaign do not understand that because of their desire to make a lot of money, Ukrainians may lose their state.

"Many things should not be done during the war, but, unfortunately, they are done. People are trying to make billions, millions, thousands on the war, despite the fact that tomorrow there may be no state because billions were stolen today. This is a rhetorical, philosophical question, and I have no answer to it," the expert summarized.

Context

For two weeks now, the Ministry of Defense and the State Operator of the Logistics have been subject to a planned information campaign , carried out by pseudo-experts who have collaborated with Viktor Medvedchuk and other pro-Russian politicians.

The organizers and executors of this campaign use cheap manipulations and distort facts.

In an exclusive commentary to UNN, political analyst Ihor Reiterovych suggested that a large number of similarly negative reports about the Defense Ministry and the State Logistics Operator indicate a planned campaign to discredit them.

"It's clear that this is a planned campaign, because there are a lot of similar messages that relate to the activities of this particular SOE [State Operator of the Logistics]. They are similar. As a rule, they are based on the same information and were sent out quite purposefully through a network of tg-channels. I am more inclined to believe that these are some internal stories, just a struggle for influence, and an attempt to promote their people to take certain positions.

Of course, there is an option that the activists really drew attention to the violations they describe in such reports, but then the question is why there is no response from the Ministry of Defense to the appeals, including representatives of public councils and so on. Therefore, it seems to me that this is more like a reformatting of certain positions and an attempt to bring down one person in order to promote another," Reiterovych said.