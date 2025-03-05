Military and civilians: there are about 16 thousand DNA profiles of unidentified bodies in the registry

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

April 3, 03:58 PM

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Military and civilians: there are about 16 thousand DNA profiles of unidentified bodies in the registry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22716 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs registry contains over 160 thousand DNA profiles, of which 16 thousand are unidentified bodies of military and civilians. 10.5 thousand profiles have a preliminary match for possible identification.

Military and civilians: there are about 16 thousand DNA profiles of unidentified bodies in the registry

The electronic register currently contains over 160,000 DNA profiles. Of these, about 16,000 are DNA profiles of unidentified bodies. This includes both military and civilian individuals.

This was reported by the Deputy Director of the State Scientific Research Expert Criminalistic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ruslan Abbasov, during the presentation of the documentary film "Return. Heroes on Shield," reports UNN.

All DNA profiles are received electronically from virtually all expert institutions and agencies. Currently, the process of connecting with other agencies is still ongoing since the register began operating under the conditions of a full-scale invasion from 2023. As of now, its number stands at over 160,000 DNA profiles. Among them, the categories currently being discussed are the DNA profiles of unidentified bodies - about 16,000 and over 94,000 DNA profiles of relatives and family members searching for missing persons under special circumstances.

- Abbasov said.

According to him, among the approximately 16,000 DNA profiles of unidentified bodies, 10,500 have a preliminary match.

Regarding the 16,000 that are in the electronic register, among them, 10,500 have a preliminary match. This does not mean that the 16,000 DNA profiles of unidentified bodies cannot be identified. The identification process is lengthy. This figure of about 16,000 and the 10,500 includes both military and civilian individuals.

- Abbasov explained. 

Reference

The database of DNA profiles of deceased soldiers and individuals whose relatives are missing in action in combat zones is being formed and stored at the State Scientific Research Expert Criminalistic Center (DNDЕКЦ). This institution is the main unit of the Expert Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ukraine.

Supplement

Currently, 62,948 people in Ukraine are considered missing under special circumstances

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
