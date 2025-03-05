Military and civilians: there are about 16 thousand DNA profiles of unidentified bodies in the registry
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Internal Affairs registry contains over 160 thousand DNA profiles, of which 16 thousand are unidentified bodies of military and civilians. 10.5 thousand profiles have a preliminary match for possible identification.
The electronic register currently contains over 160,000 DNA profiles. Of these, about 16,000 are DNA profiles of unidentified bodies. This includes both military and civilian individuals.
This was reported by the Deputy Director of the State Scientific Research Expert Criminalistic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ruslan Abbasov, during the presentation of the documentary film "Return. Heroes on Shield," reports UNN.
All DNA profiles are received electronically from virtually all expert institutions and agencies. Currently, the process of connecting with other agencies is still ongoing since the register began operating under the conditions of a full-scale invasion from 2023. As of now, its number stands at over 160,000 DNA profiles. Among them, the categories currently being discussed are the DNA profiles of unidentified bodies - about 16,000 and over 94,000 DNA profiles of relatives and family members searching for missing persons under special circumstances.
According to him, among the approximately 16,000 DNA profiles of unidentified bodies, 10,500 have a preliminary match.
Regarding the 16,000 that are in the electronic register, among them, 10,500 have a preliminary match. This does not mean that the 16,000 DNA profiles of unidentified bodies cannot be identified. The identification process is lengthy. This figure of about 16,000 and the 10,500 includes both military and civilian individuals.
Reference
The database of DNA profiles of deceased soldiers and individuals whose relatives are missing in action in combat zones is being formed and stored at the State Scientific Research Expert Criminalistic Center (DNDЕКЦ). This institution is the main unit of the Expert Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ukraine.
Supplement
Currently, 62,948 people in Ukraine are considered missing under special circumstances.