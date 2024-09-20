Military and civil servants banned from using Telegram on official devices

Ukraine will restrict the use of Telegram messenger for the military, civil servants and critical infrastructure workers. This was stated by the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the relevant decision was made by the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity (NCCC) during a meeting on September 19.

The key topic of the meeting was the discussion of threats to national security related to the use of Telegram, especially during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that Telegram is actively used by the enemy for cyberattacks, spreading phishing and malware, establishing user geolocation, adjusting missile strikes, etc.

In order to minimize these threats, a decision was made to ban the installation and use of Telegram on the official devices of government officials, military personnel, employees of the security and defense sector, as well as enterprises operating critical infrastructure - the NSDC summarized.

However, there may be exceptions - refers to persons for whom the use of this messenger is part of their official duties.

AddendumAddendum

The participants of the meeting paid considerable attention to ensuring the stable operation of mobile communications and the Internet under martial law. Companies in the telecommunications sector are constantly subject to cyberattacks by Russian hackers.

It is noted that in order to improve cooperation in responding to such threats, the participants supported the initiative to create a center for the exchange and analysis of information on cyber threats in the industry using the best European practices, in particular, the ISAC model.

In addition, the issues and decisions on ensuring the continuous operation of electronic communication networks during power outages were considered and approved.

Recall

According to a poll , 54% of Ukrainians favor limiting and controlling Telegramrather than banning it entirely. And only 9% of Ukrainians believe that the messenger should be banned completely.