Military and civil servants banned from using Telegram on official devices

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108384 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112432 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182218 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145412 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147812 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140742 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189802 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112229 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179546 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104845 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 74111 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 48039 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 36076 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 65011 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 36472 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182212 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189799 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179544 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206727 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195410 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145964 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145542 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149955 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141113 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157750 views
Actual
Military and civil servants banned from using Telegram on official devices

Military and civil servants banned from using Telegram on official devices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12260 views

The National Security and Defense Council has announced a ban on Telegram on the official devices of civil servants, military and critical infrastructure workers. The decision was made due to national security threats associated with the use of the messenger during the war.

Ukraine will restrict the use of Telegram messenger for the military, civil servants and critical infrastructure workers. This was stated by the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the relevant decision was made by the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity (NCCC) during a meeting on September 19. 

The key topic of the meeting was the discussion of threats to national security related to the use of Telegram, especially during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that Telegram is actively used by the enemy for cyberattacks, spreading phishing and malware, establishing user geolocation, adjusting missile strikes, etc.

Budanov: Telegram is a threat to Ukraine's national security07.09.24, 17:17 • 26068 views

Another key topic of the meeting was the discussion of threats to national security related to the use of Telegram, especially during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

In order to minimize these threats, a decision was made to ban the installation and use of Telegram on the official devices of government officials, military personnel, employees of the security and defense sector, as well as enterprises operating critical infrastructure 

- the NSDC summarized. 

However, there may be exceptions - refers to persons for whom the use of this messenger is part of their official duties.

AddendumAddendum

The participants of the meeting paid considerable attention to ensuring the stable operation of mobile communications and the Internet under martial law. Companies in the telecommunications sector are constantly subject to cyberattacks by Russian hackers.

Telegram CEO promises to make the messenger safer06.09.24, 12:20 • 11855 views

It is noted that in order to improve cooperation in responding to such threats, the participants supported the initiative to create a center for the exchange and analysis of information on cyber threats in the industry using the best European practices, in particular, the ISAC model.

In addition, the issues and decisions on ensuring the continuous operation of electronic communication networks during power outages were considered and approved.

Recall

According to a poll , 54% of Ukrainians favor limiting and controlling Telegramrather than banning it entirely. And only 9% of Ukrainians believe that the messenger should be banned completely.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsTechnologies
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising