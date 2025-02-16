Militants shelled a town in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region: two people were killed

On February 16, Russian troops attacked the town of Bilytske in Donetsk region. The shelling killed two civilians.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

2 people died as a result of shelling of Bilytske. The town came under fire this morning. 6 multi-storey buildings, an administrative building, a shop and a power line were damaged - noted Filashkin.

He added that the Russians are targeting civilians, trying to kill as many of our people as possible. The head of the RMA urged local residents not to delay the evacuation.

Recall

In Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region, 5 people were recently killed by Russians - on February 3, the bodies were found.