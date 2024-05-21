Microsoft wants to make Windows an AI operating system, launches Copilot+ PC

Microsoft wants to bring generative AI to the forefront of Windows - and the PCs running it, TechCrunch reports, UNN writes.

Details

During a keynote ahead of its annual Build developer conference this week, the company unveiled a new lineup of Windows machines it’s calling Copilot+ PCs, plus generative AI-powered features like Recall, which helps users find apps, files and other content they’ve viewed in the past. Copilot, Microsoft’s brand of generative AI, will soon be far more deeply integrated into the Windows 11 experience. And new Microsoft Surface devices are on the way.

The Copilot+ computers are Microsoft's vision of AI-first, flagship Windows hardware. All include dedicated chips called NPUs to power AI experiences like Recall. And they ship with 16GB of RAM minimum, paired with SSD storage.

The first Copilot+ PCs will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips, which Microsoft claims provide up to 15 hours of web browsing and 20 hours of video viewing battery life. Chipmakers Intel and AMD also intend to build processors for the Copilot+ devices in partnership with a number of manufacturers, including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. Copilot+ PCs start at $999, with some available for pre-order, the publication says.

Microsoft invests USD 3 billion in artificial intelligence project in Wisconsin