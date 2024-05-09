ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Microsoft invests USD 3 billion in artificial intelligence project in Wisconsin

Microsoft invests USD 3 billion in artificial intelligence project in Wisconsin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18141 views

Microsoft is investing $3.3 billion in a new data center and artificial intelligence training programs in Wisconsin, creating more than 4,000 jobs.

Microsoft will build a new artificial intelligence center in the United States: an investment of $3.3 billion in a data center in Wisconsin and artificial intelligence training programs for local residents working in manufacturing has been announced. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

Microsoft is continuing projects related to the development of artificial intelligence applications, and yesterday it announced an investment in a data center in Wisconsin.

US President Joe Biden has approved a major investment project of the tech giant Microsoft in Wisconsin.

Under my leadership, we make promises and keep them

- said the Democratic president during the design of the $3.3 billion data center project.

According to the Biden administration, Microsoft's investment will create 2,300 union jobs and 2,000 permanent jobs. The tech giant will also create opportunities in the digital economy for thousands of Wisconsin residents.

HelpHelp

The project will be built exactly where Trump promised a giant factory for Taiwanese tech company Foxcoon in 2018. The Republican called the investment the "eighth wonder of the world" and predicted the creation of 13,000 jobs, but the promise did not materialize.

AddendumAddendum

Microsoft said it is also investing in a new artificial intelligence lab at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee campus to train employees to use artificial intelligence technologies.

Recall

Microsoft's strong earnings, driven by 31% growth in its Azure division, of which 7% came from artificial intelligence, as well as impressive reports from Alphabet and Snap, have lifted the tech sector on Wall Street.

UNN reported that in April Russian cyber groups stepped up efforts to spread disinformation and controversial content aimed at influencing the upcoming US presidential election, Microsoft said.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
microsoftMicrosoft

