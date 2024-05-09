Microsoft invests USD 3 billion in artificial intelligence project in Wisconsin

Microsoft will build a new artificial intelligence center in the United States: an investment of $3.3 billion in a data center in Wisconsin and artificial intelligence training programs for local residents working in manufacturing has been announced. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Microsoft is continuing projects related to the development of artificial intelligence applications, and yesterday it announced an investment in a data center in Wisconsin.

US President Joe Biden has approved a major investment project of the tech giant Microsoft in Wisconsin.

Under my leadership, we make promises and keep them - said the Democratic president during the design of the $3.3 billion data center project.

According to the Biden administration, Microsoft's investment will create 2,300 union jobs and 2,000 permanent jobs. The tech giant will also create opportunities in the digital economy for thousands of Wisconsin residents.

The project will be built exactly where Trump promised a giant factory for Taiwanese tech company Foxcoon in 2018. The Republican called the investment the "eighth wonder of the world" and predicted the creation of 13,000 jobs, but the promise did not materialize.

Microsoft said it is also investing in a new artificial intelligence lab at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee campus to train employees to use artificial intelligence technologies.

Microsoft's strong earnings, driven by 31% growth in its Azure division, of which 7% came from artificial intelligence, as well as impressive reports from Alphabet and Snap, have lifted the tech sector on Wall Street.

