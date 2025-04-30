Microsoft Ready to Sue for Cloud Services in EU Amid Trump's Trade War
Kyiv
Microsoft will defend the interests of cloud service consumers in the EU and resist government overreach. The company is ready to sue if ordered to suspend its cloud business.
Microsoft President Brad Smith said in Brussels that the company intends to protect the interests of cloud service consumers in the European Union and resist possible oppression by governments within the trade war imposed by US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.
Details
Smith noted that Europeans are increasingly concerned that the use of cloud services in the US has become risky. Some suggest that the Trump administration may order American companies to suspend operations for EU customers in retaliation for a trade war or if the EU continues to apply its technical regulations.
This is "extremely unlikely," Smith assured, but said the company recognizes that it "really worries people across Europe."
Microsoft said it will retain the ability to sue if it is required to suspend cloud business in the EU amid forecasts that services may become embroiled in a transatlantic trade war.
The company is already changing contracts in Europe due to concerns that services will become entangled in customs disputes between Washington and Brussels.
Microsoft is adding a mandatory clause to its contracts with European governments and the European Commission stating that it will retain the right to go to court if Microsoft is ordered to suspend or even terminate cloud operations, the statement said.
People want to know that we offer more than just words, so we are ready to support it with contractual obligations
