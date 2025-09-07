$41.350.00
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 29062 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 51531 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 48161 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
September 5, 04:47 PM • 42281 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 48991 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 59631 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35175 views
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 42750 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46390 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Microsoft Azure experiences problems due to damaged underwater cables in the Red Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Users of Microsoft Azure cloud services are experiencing delays due to damage to several underwater fiber optic cables in the Red Sea. Traffic has been rerouted via alternative routes, but restoration will take time.

Microsoft Azure experiences problems due to damaged underwater cables in the Red Sea

Users of Microsoft Azure cloud services may experience delays due to damage to several underwater fiber optic cables in the Red Sea. Traffic has already been rerouted via alternative routes, but the company warned that recovery would take some time. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of Microsoft, the publication Bloomberg, the news agency Reuters.

Details

The company reported that the problems concern traffic passing through the Middle East and originating from or heading to Asia or Europe. Damage to underwater fiber optic cables was recorded from 05:45 UTC on September 6, 2025.

Repairing breaks in underwater fiber optics may take some time, so we will constantly monitor, rebalance, and optimize routing to minimize the impact on customers.

- stated in Microsoft's statement.

The Red Sea is a critically important telecommunications route connecting Europe with Africa and Asia via Egypt. The repair of damaged underwater cables may be complicated by regular attacks by Yemeni Houthis on vessels in the region.

Microsoft Azure is the second largest cloud service provider in the world, second only to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Microsoft launches its first proprietary AI models: dependence on OpenAI to be reduced29.08.25, 08:32 • 2824 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Asia
Europe
Egypt
Microsoft