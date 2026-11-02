Michael Mann, the director of the cult film "Heat," accidentally shot himself at a shooting range in Los Angeles

American director Michael Mann, known for the crime thriller "Heat," suffered a gunshot wound as a result of an accidental discharge at a shooting range in Los Angeles. The 83-year-old filmmaker was hospitalized but was released and allowed to return home after receiving medical treatment. NBC News reports, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 31, when Mann was practicing target shooting. According to the director’s representative, the firearm accidentally discharged while it was in its holster.

The director suffered a superficial wound as a result of the discharge. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition and was released after examination and treatment.

What is known about the incident

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers arrived at the shooting range after receiving reports of gunshots. Following an investigation, they determined that the incident was accidental.

Mann’s representative noted that the director has been engaged in target shooting for decades.

Michael Mann is known for his crime dramas, including the 1981 film "Thief," the 1986 film "Manhunter," and the 1995 film "Heat," starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

The director pays particular attention to the realism of scenes involving firearms. In particular, during the filming of "Heat," the actors used blank cartridges to convey the authentic sound of gunfire.

Mann is currently working on a sequel to the cult thriller—the film "Heat 2," based on a novel he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner.

Famous fitness blogger Liam Fitzgerald died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 29