MHP started harvesting: technologies helped to get into the fields on time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

The harvesting campaign has begun at MHP's agricultural enterprises.

MHP started harvesting: technologies helped to get into the fields on time

Despite spring frosts, it started on schedule. The active phase, however, began 7–10 days later than usual, which is due to weather conditions.

Spring frosts created serious risks, but our agricultural background — a system of nutrition, protection, organic fertilizers — helped the crops survive the stress and continue to develop. Today, we expect a good result

— notes Serhiy Dobrohorskyi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Agribusiness at MHP.

The company's fields have 100% crop mapping implemented, which allows the agronomic service to analyze data more accurately and react faster to changes. MHP has engaged modern combines for the harvesting campaign, which are equipped with elements of precision farming and work with special attention to post-harvest residues: uniform shredding and distribution ensure better soil quality for the next season.

MHP systematically invests in updating its technical fleet — modern tractors and tillage equipment have been engaged in the campaign, which allows increasing the efficiency of technological processes and reducing production costs.

MHP forecasts good yields and is already preparing for the next stages of the agricultural season.

Reference

MHP is an international food and agritech company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and Southeast Europe. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. It unites over 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, and is among the top 20 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports products to over 70 countries worldwide. Its land bank totals 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is one of the largest taxpayers in the agricultural sector; in 2024, MHP was recognized as one of the country's largest investors by Forbes and NV publications.

MHP is a leader in chicken production in Europe and is among the top 10 global chicken producers according to the WattPoultry ranking.

The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "Myasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, the company supports Ukrainians, develops communities, and preserves Ukrainian culture. For individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, it implements the "MHP Poruch" program.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.

Lilia Podolyak

