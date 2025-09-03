MHP paid UAH 4.8 billion in taxes in the first half of 2025

According to the results of the first half of 2025, MHP company enterprises transferred 4.8 billion hryvnias to budgets of all levels in the form of tax accruals, contributions, and fees. This is 30% more than in the same period last year, which once again proves: MHP stably supports the economy of Ukraine.

Throughout 2024, MHP enterprises paid 7.6 billion hryvnias in taxes, and during the full-scale invasion — 23 billion hryvnias.

MHP is an example of how the scale of responsible business translates into tangible state resilience. From the first day of the full-scale war, our enterprises have been working stably, supporting food security and the economy of Ukraine. Every hryvnia paid by us to the budget is the result of the hard work and dedication of MHP people. MHP's activity is a holistic system of supporting the country: from investments and taxes — to stable work for tens of thousands of Ukrainians; from producing value-added products — to food security; from innovations — to the development of hundreds of partners; from opportunities for youth — to programs supporting military personnel and veterans; from community development — to asserting Ukrainian identity through cultural initiatives. All together, this confirms: strong business = strong Ukraine - noted Viktoriia Kapeliushna, Deputy Chair of the Board and Financial Director of MHP.

Since 2022, MHP continues to systematically support Ukrainians in the fight against the enemy. For individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, the company implements the "MHP Poruch" program.

Today, more than 2,800 military personnel-employees of MHP defend Ukraine at the front. For each mobilized employee, the workplace is retained and wages are paid — since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, more than 2.5 billion UAH have been allocated for these payments.

In addition, MHP company, together with its strategic partner — the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi", develops Ukrainian communities, uniting the efforts of business, government, and local initiatives for a better future for every Ukrainian.

Reference

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agrotechnologies.

It has production facilities in Ukraine, Spain, and countries of Southeast Europe.

MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

It unites over 38,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, and is among the top 20 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports products to over 70 countries worldwide. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is one of the largest taxpayers in the agricultural sector; in 2024, MHP was recognized as one of the largest investors in the country by Forbes and NV publications.

MHP is a leader in poultry production in Europe and is among the top 10 global poultry producers according to the WattPoultry ranking.

The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "M'yasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.

Together with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi", the company supports Ukrainians, develops communities, and preserves Ukrainian culture. For individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, it implements the "MHP Poruch" program.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.