MHP paid UAH 4.8 billion in taxes in the first half of 2025

$41.360.01
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 4552 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 11046 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 16581 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 17600 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 73611 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 102636 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 141631 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 150941 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 80288 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 143519 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.9m/s
51%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 232848 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 232739 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 222974 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 219524 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 213932 views
Publications
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 9504 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 16583 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto06:00 AM • 17600 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 73611 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 141631 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Beijing
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 16777 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 30685 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 33634 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 47951 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 93408 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Fake news
Mi-8
Financial Times

MHP paid UAH 4.8 billion in taxes in the first half of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

MHP enterprises transferred UAH 4.8 billion in taxes to the budgets in the first half of 2025. This is 30% more compared to the same period last year.

MHP paid UAH 4.8 billion in taxes in the first half of 2025

According to the results of the first half of 2025, MHP company enterprises transferred 4.8 billion hryvnias to budgets of all levels in the form of tax accruals, contributions, and fees. This is 30% more than in the same period last year, which once again proves: MHP stably supports the economy of Ukraine. 

Throughout 2024, MHP enterprises paid 7.6 billion hryvnias in taxes, and during the full-scale invasion — 23 billion hryvnias. 

MHP is an example of how the scale of responsible business translates into tangible state resilience. From the first day of the full-scale war, our enterprises have been working stably, supporting food security and the economy of Ukraine. Every hryvnia paid by us to the budget is the result of the hard work and dedication of MHP people. MHP's activity is a holistic system of supporting the country: from investments and taxes — to stable work for tens of thousands of Ukrainians; from producing value-added products — to food security; from innovations — to the development of hundreds of partners; from opportunities for youth — to programs supporting military personnel and veterans; from community development — to asserting Ukrainian identity through cultural initiatives. All together, this confirms: strong business = strong Ukraine

noted Viktoriia Kapeliushna, Deputy Chair of the Board and Financial Director of MHP. 

Since 2022, MHP continues to systematically support Ukrainians in the fight against the enemy. For individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, the company implements the "MHP Poruch" program.  

Today, more than 2,800 military personnel-employees of MHP defend Ukraine at the front. For each mobilized employee, the workplace is retained and wages are paid — since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, more than 2.5 billion UAH have been allocated for these payments. 

In addition, MHP company, together with its strategic partner — the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi", develops Ukrainian communities, uniting the efforts of business, government, and local initiatives for a better future for every Ukrainian.

Reference

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agrotechnologies.

It has production facilities in Ukraine, Spain, and countries of Southeast Europe. 

MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

It unites over 38,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, and is among the top 20 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports products to over 70 countries worldwide. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is one of the largest taxpayers in the agricultural sector; in 2024, MHP was recognized as one of the largest investors in the country by Forbes and NV publications.

MHP is a leader in poultry production in Europe and is among the top 10 global poultry producers according to the WattPoultry ranking.

The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "M'yasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.

Together with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi", the company supports Ukrainians, develops communities, and preserves Ukrainian culture. For individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, it implements the "MHP Poruch" program.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyBusiness News
London Stock Exchange
Yuriy Kosiuk
charity
Forbes
PrJSC MHP
Spain
Ukraine