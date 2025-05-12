$41.550.04
MHP exports Ukraine’s first Bio-LNG to the European Union

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

9 May 2025, Kyiv — MHP, an international food and agri company, has launched commercial production of liquefied biomethane (Bio-LNG) and completed the first export shipment of Ukrainian-made Bio-LNG to a partner in the European Union.

MHP exports Ukraine’s first Bio-LNG to the European Union

MHP’s Bio-LNG is produced entirely from poultry litter and other agricultural residues. The product is ISCC EU certified and fully compliant with the RED II/III sustainability framework.

"The launch of Bio-LNG exports confirms MHP’s leadership in bioenergy and innovation. Innovation, sustainability, and ambitious projects are part of our DNA. We are turning poultry waste into climate-positive fuel that can power trucks and ships across Europe today," said Adomas Audickas, Deputy CEO of MHP Group responsible for bioenergy development.

MHP has been systematically investing in bioenergy infrastructure for over a decade. The company operates one of the largest biogas portfolios in Europe, now expanded with Bio-LNG production.

About MHP  

MHP is a publicly listed (London Stock Exchange) international food and agri company, producing high-quality healthy food products that enhance consumers' lives. The company operates in agriculture, food production, and retail, with manufacturing facilities in Ukraine and South-Eastern Europe, as well as subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other EU countries.  

MHP employs over 36,000 people in Ukraine and abroad and is ranked among the top 10 employers in Ukraine, according to Forbes Ukraine. The company exports its products to more than 80 countries worldwide and manages a land bank of 360,000 hectares across 12 regions in Ukraine.  

During the full-scale war, MHP sees its mission as supporting the economy and food security of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector and is also one of the top 5 largest investors in the country.  

 As a culinary company, MHP develops over 15 product brands, including Qualiko, Sultanah, Аssilah, Nasha Ryaba, Apetytna, Lehko!, Bashchynskyi, Skott Smeat, RyabChick, and others.  

To ensure that Ukrainians always have access to high-quality and delicious food, the company, together with its partners, develops several retail chains: MeatMarket stores, Fresh Food, Nasha Ryaba and Döner Market restaurants, which offer tasty and safe fast food.  

MHP in Ukraine, in collaboration with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation MHP — GROMADI, is actively engaged in community development enhancing community livability , while also supporting those in greatest need.  

MHP in Ukraine is fostering the MHP Standing Together program, which provides personalized assistance and comprehensive support to military personnel, veterans, their families, and those awaiting the return of their loved ones from the frontlines.  

 The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk. 

Lilia Podolyak

