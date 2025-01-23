MFA calls on the world to react to the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has appealed to the international community regarding the war crime of the Russian Federation - the shooting of six Ukrainian prisoners of war. Information about the crime has already been shared with partners and key international organizations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has appealed to the international community to respond decisively to another fact of a war crime by the Russian occupiers - the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners in Donetsk region. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, an UNN correspondent reports.
We, as a foreign policy agency, have already passed on information about this latest atrocity to our partners and key international organizations
According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, there should be international reactions to every fact of such shootings, reactions from foreign leaders, from foreign states, from governmental and non-governmental international organizations.
"This is another reminder of how Russia is fighting and that Russia's goal remains the same - the destruction of Ukrainians," he summarized.
Recall
In the Donetsk region, the occupiers captured and shot six Ukrainian servicemen. The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched a war crime investigation into the violation of the Geneva Convention.