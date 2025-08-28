$41.320.08
Mexico to raise tariffs on imports from China after US demands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The Mexican government plans to raise tariffs on Chinese imports to protect national businesses and comply with US President Donald Trump's demand. This will affect imports of cars, textiles, and plastics, and may also impact other Asian countries.

Mexico to raise tariffs on imports from China after US demands

The Mexican government plans to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, aiming to "protect" national businesses from cheap goods and fulfill US President Donald Trump's demand. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The tariff increases, expected on imports of cars, textiles, and plastics, are intended to protect local manufacturers from subsidized Chinese competition, three informed sources said. According to them, the tariff hike could also affect other Asian countries.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that although the plan requires parliamentary approval, President Claudia Sheinbaum's party and its allies hold two-thirds of the votes in both chambers, so no significant changes are expected from lawmakers.

Addition

The Trump administration has been urging Mexican officials since the beginning of the year to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, following the example of the United States.

After this, Mexico even began discussing the concept of "Fortress North America" — restricting supplies from China while strengthening trade and production ties between the US, Mexico, and Canada. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed support for this idea.

The countries are also preparing to review the free trade agreement, concluded during Trump's first term, by mid-next year.

Washington's pressure is aimed at reducing the flow of cheap Chinese goods into the country, some of which, according to Trump, eventually enter the US market.

Last month, Trump temporarily postponed the introduction of new tariffs after a phone call with Sheinbaum, allowing more time for trade negotiations.

At the same time, Mexico and the US are nearing an agreement on combating drug trafficking and violence.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
Donald Trump
Canada
China
United States