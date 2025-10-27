Mexico and the US agree to extend trade deal deadline
Kyiv • UNN
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum held a phone call with US President Donald Trump. They agreed to extend the deadline for trade agreements to resolve 54 outstanding trade barriers.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that on Saturday she had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which they agreed to extend the deadline for trade agreements. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
I was interested in November 1 not arriving without our prior communication, and that we would reach an agreement that our teams are still working
She noted that the US and Mexico are working to resolve 54 outstanding trade barriers.
We are practically closing this issue
Addition
In July, the US agreed to suspend for 90 days a tariff increase on some Mexican goods from 25% to 30% as the two countries continued negotiations aimed at reaching a new trade agreement. This pause was due to end this week.
Recall
Goods imported from both the European Union and Mexico will face a 30% US customs duty from August 1.