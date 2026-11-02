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Metalworkers in Germany are intensifying their strikes - how long will the protests last and what are the workers demanding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

IG Metall is demanding a 5% pay rise for 3.7 million workers. The strikes will last for a week after employers' offer was rejected.

Metalworkers in Germany are intensifying their strikes - how long will the protests last and what are the workers demanding
Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

On Monday, strikes intensified across Germany in the metalworking and electrical industries: workers at companies such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Tata Steel stopped work. The IG Metall trade union is stepping up pressure amid a pay dispute affecting 3.7 million employees, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Germany’s largest industrial trade union is demanding a 5% wage increase (starting in November), measures to preserve jobs and production capacity, as well as the introduction of mechanisms for workers to participate in profits in sectors demonstrating strong financial performance.

The strikes came in response to the employers’ second offer, which the union rejected, effectively viewing it as a reduction in real wages.

Mercedes-Benz may close two plants in Germany due to high costs23.09.26, 18:06 • 6032 views

Employers proposed making a one-off payment of 1% in July 2027 and raising wages by 1.3% from July 2028. The proposal also provides companies facing financial difficulties with the option of not making the aforementioned one-off payment.

The strikes are expected to continue throughout the week; on Friday, IG Metall plans to release data on the number of participants. During the previous round of negotiations in 2024, more than 100,000 workers joined the strike actions on peak days.

Antonina Tumanova

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