Meta is pouring over $10 billion into Scale AI and poaching its CEO

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 27266 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 105230 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 96986 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 58156 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 98256 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 46823 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 64556 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58596 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54506 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62473 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
6.1m/s
81%
749mm
Popular news
A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter diedJune 12, 11:31 PM • 22197 views
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilitiesJune 13, 01:11 AM • 11770 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 11594 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - media02:53 AM • 12773 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facility03:44 AM • 8766 views
Publications
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 1122 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> </head> <body> Mariupol. A city of shattered dreams, broken lives, and a destroyed future. In 2014, it miraculously avoided the fate of Donetsk and Luhansk, becoming a symbol of resistance. On June 13, Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian-backed militants, raising the Ukrainian flag over the City Council. But that victory was short-lived. In 2022, Mariupol faced a new, even more brutal occupation. The Russian army turned the once-thriving metropolis into ruins, burying thousands of civilians under the rubble. Today, Mariupol is a ghost town. The stench of death still lingers in the air, and the wounds of war are visible everywhere. The occupiers are trying to create a semblance of normal life, but behind the propaganda lies a harsh reality: * **Humanitarian catastrophe:** The city lacks basic necessities: water, food, medicine. People are forced to survive in destroyed houses, without heating or electricity. * **Repression and terror:** The occupiers are conducting mass filtration, persecuting pro-Ukrainian residents. People disappear without a trace, and torture and executions have become commonplace. * **Demographic change:** The Russians are actively resettling people from Russia into Mariupol, trying to change the city's ethnic composition. * **Destruction of identity:** The occupiers are destroying Ukrainian symbols, rewriting history, and imposing Russian culture. Mariupol is not just a city, it is a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Its residents showed the world their courage and resilience, fighting for their freedom and dignity. We must remember Mariupol. We must do everything possible to liberate it from the Russian occupiers and ensure that those responsible for the crimes committed in the city are brought to justice. Mariupol will be free again. Ukraine will prevail. </body> </html> 07:59 AM • 2794 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 105230 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 96986 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 98256 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 334 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 25505 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 94229 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 106628 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 131158 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Meta is pouring over $10 billion into Scale AI and poaching its CEO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

Meta is investing heavily in Scale AI, valuing the startup at over $29 billion. Scale AI's CEO, Alexandr Wang, will join Meta to work on AI initiatives.

Meta is pouring over $10 billion into Scale AI and poaching its CEO

Meta has made a significant investment in the artificial intelligence startup Scale AI, after which the latter's founder will join the technology giant. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

According to the company, Meta has invested more than $10 billion in Scale AI, valuing the startup at more than $29 billion. As a result of the deal, Scale AI founder and CEO Alexander Van will join Meta, where he will work on the company's artificial intelligence initiatives.

"Meta's investments recognize Scale's achievements to date and confirm that our path forward - like that of artificial intelligence - is limitless," said Van.

"Scale bridges the gap between human values and technology, helping our clients fully realize the potential of artificial intelligence," he added.

The company also noted that Meta will own a minority stake in the startup after the deal. At the same time, Scale AI plans to use the proceeds to accelerate innovation, strengthen partnerships and distribute some of the funds to shareholders.

It is also known that Jason Droge, an industry veteran and co-founder of Uber Eats, will become the CEO of Scale AI.

"Scale has become a leading driver in accelerating the development of artificial intelligence. We have built the strongest foundation for solving the data challenges that artificial intelligence creates and pushing the boundaries of what is possible," said Droge.

Additional

Scale AI collaborates with governments, laboratories and businesses, providing them with AI solutions, the company said.

Mark Zuckerberg, head of Meta, recently stated that their generative AI assistant is used by one billion people every month on the company's platforms.

Let us remind you

As UNN reported, Meta is creating a super AI lab to bypass OpenAI in the race for superintelligence.

Ukraine will create the first national large language model based on AI29.03.25, 04:38 • 41466 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
Mark Zuckerberg
OpenAI
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9