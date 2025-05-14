$41.500.04
Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 212 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 13943 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13210 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13648 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42341 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44704 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68089 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60912 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66562 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152378 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Merz promised to continue military support for Ukraine: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1386 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the continuation of military support for Ukraine and the intention to make the Bundeswehr the strongest army in Europe. The West cannot accept an imposed peace.

Merz promised to continue military support for Ukraine: details

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to continue military support for Ukraine. He said this while addressing the German parliament, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Merz made it clear that Germany will continue the course of the previous government to support Ukraine against Russia.

Russia has violated all the rules that have governed our coexistence in Europe since the end of the Second World War, and above all, since overcoming the division of Europe,

– Merz stressed.

What is happening in Ukraine, he adds, clearly shows that "what is at stake is nothing less than a peaceful order on our entire continent. At this historic moment of decisiveness, Europe must be more united than ever."

He pledged to continue Germany's military support for Ukraine, as well as to transform Germany's national armed forces, the Bundeswehr, into the strongest army in Europe, constantly expanding them and investing the necessary resources in them.

We want to be able to defend ourselves so that we don't have to defend ourselves. Strength deters, weakness encourages aggression 

- Merz added to a full hall of applause, adding that for Europe's most populous and economically powerful country, this is "nothing less than appropriate."

Thanking the German armed forces, he announced the introduction of "a new, attractive, voluntary military service to meet the personnel needs of the armed forces."

Merz stated that the West cannot accept an imposed peace for Ukraine14.05.25, 15:56 • 3280 views

Supplement

On May 10, Merz assured that his state will continue to support Ukraine. It will also facilitate negotiations on a ceasefire and achieving peace.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Bundeswehr
Friedrich Merz
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
