Merz promised to continue military support for Ukraine: details

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to continue military support for Ukraine. He said this while addressing the German parliament, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Merz made it clear that Germany will continue the course of the previous government to support Ukraine against Russia.

Russia has violated all the rules that have governed our coexistence in Europe since the end of the Second World War, and above all, since overcoming the division of Europe, – Merz stressed.

What is happening in Ukraine, he adds, clearly shows that "what is at stake is nothing less than a peaceful order on our entire continent. At this historic moment of decisiveness, Europe must be more united than ever."

He pledged to continue Germany's military support for Ukraine, as well as to transform Germany's national armed forces, the Bundeswehr, into the strongest army in Europe, constantly expanding them and investing the necessary resources in them.

We want to be able to defend ourselves so that we don't have to defend ourselves. Strength deters, weakness encourages aggression - Merz added to a full hall of applause, adding that for Europe's most populous and economically powerful country, this is "nothing less than appropriate."

Thanking the German armed forces, he announced the introduction of "a new, attractive, voluntary military service to meet the personnel needs of the armed forces."

Merz stated that the West cannot accept an imposed peace for Ukraine

Supplement

On May 10, Merz assured that his state will continue to support Ukraine. It will also facilitate negotiations on a ceasefire and achieving peace.