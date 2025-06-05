$41.480.16
Merz presented Trump with the birth certificate of his German grandfather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1418 views

Friedrich Merz presented Donald Trump with a facsimile of the birth certificate of his grandfather Friedrich Trump, later Frederick. The document was handed over during a meeting at the White House.

Merz presented Trump with the birth certificate of his German grandfather

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented US President Donald Trump with a birth certificate of the American leader's German grandfather, Friedrich Trump, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

During a meeting with Trump, Merz presented him with a "framed document."

As it turned out, it was a facsimile of the birth certificate of Trump's German grandfather, Friedrich Trump, who later changed his name to Frederick.

This is ... my gift for American President Donald Trump and my visit to Washington when I first meet him. This is his grandfather's birth certificate with an English translation. It was created by the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany. The calligraphy is truly sensational

- Merz said in X.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.

This is the first personal meeting between the leaders of the United States and Germany, which takes place against the backdrop of discussions on a number of important international issues.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
The Guardian
White House
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Germany
United States
