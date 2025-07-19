Mercedes driver crashed into a summer cafe terrace in Kyiv, there is an injured person

In the capital, a Mercedes driver crashed into a summer terrace of a cafe on Saksaganskogo Street, injuring a woman, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

The accident occurred today around 7:25 PM. It was established that the Mercedes driver lost control and drove off the roadway onto the sidewalk, injuring a woman who was on the summer terrace of one of the cafes.

The 28-year-old victim was hospitalized with bodily injuries.

Additionally

The driver of the car was preliminarily sober. She explained that her mobile phone fell to the floor while driving, and she tried to pick it up, losing control.

Currently, an investigative and operational group of the capital's traffic accident investigation department, patrol police, and doctors continue to work at the scene.

