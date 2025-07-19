Mercedes driver crashed into a summer cafe terrace in Kyiv, there is an injured person
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, a Mercedes driver lost control and drove onto the sidewalk, injuring a 28-year-old woman on a cafe's summer terrace. The injured person was hospitalized, the driver explained the incident by dropping her phone.
In the capital, a Mercedes driver crashed into a summer terrace of a cafe on Saksaganskogo Street, injuring a woman, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.
Details
The accident occurred today around 7:25 PM. It was established that the Mercedes driver lost control and drove off the roadway onto the sidewalk, injuring a woman who was on the summer terrace of one of the cafes.
The 28-year-old victim was hospitalized with bodily injuries.
Additionally
The driver of the car was preliminarily sober. She explained that her mobile phone fell to the floor while driving, and she tried to pick it up, losing control.
Currently, an investigative and operational group of the capital's traffic accident investigation department, patrol police, and doctors continue to work at the scene.
