Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
07:13 PM • 4096 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 64656 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 100327 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 113983 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 72309 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 76701 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 67643 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 61630 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 48798 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38541 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Minibus accident in Kyiv: number of injured rises to 12 11 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1858 views

In Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, a minibus collided with a truck, resulting in 12 people sustaining injuries, mostly fractures and bruises. Police have opened criminal proceedings due to the minibus driver's failure to maintain a safe distance.

Minibus accident in Kyiv: number of injured rises to 12

The number of victims in the road accident that occurred in the Dnipro district of Kyiv has increased to 12 people. According to the police, most suffered fractures, bruises, and abrasions. The accident happened due to the minibus driver's failure to maintain a safe distance; investigators have already opened criminal proceedings. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv, writes UNN.

The number of victims in the road accident increased to 12 people. Among the bodily injuries sustained by citizens are mostly fractures, abrasions, and bruises.

- reported the police.

Currently, investigators have initiated criminal proceedings based on this fact. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Addition

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a minibus collided with a parked truck, as a result of which 9 passengers, including a minor, were hospitalized. The accident occurred around 5:00 PM on Leonid Kadeniuk Avenue due to the minibus driver's failure to maintain a safe distance.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

