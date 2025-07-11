Minibus accident in Kyiv: number of injured rises to 12 11 July 2025

The number of victims in the road accident that occurred in the Dnipro district of Kyiv has increased to 12 people. According to the police, most suffered fractures, bruises, and abrasions. The accident happened due to the minibus driver's failure to maintain a safe distance; investigators have already opened criminal proceedings. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv, writes UNN.

The number of victims in the road accident increased to 12 people. Among the bodily injuries sustained by citizens are mostly fractures, abrasions, and bruises. - reported the police.

Currently, investigators have initiated criminal proceedings based on this fact. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Addition

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a minibus collided with a parked truck, as a result of which 9 passengers, including a minor, were hospitalized. The accident occurred around 5:00 PM on Leonid Kadeniuk Avenue due to the minibus driver's failure to maintain a safe distance.