Members of university supervisory boards to be elected by an independent committee - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Education and Science has formed a committee to select members of supervisory boards at the three experimental universities. The committee will include representatives of foreign organizations, the Ministry of Education and Science, business, education, and government agencies.
The Ministry of Education and Science has set up a committee to select members of supervisory boards at experimental higher education institutions, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Members of supervisory boards at universities will be selected by an independent committee. The selection should be transparent, so the MES has set up a committee to select members of supervisory boards at experimental higher education institutions. The committee includes three representatives of foreign organizations that cooperate with Ukraine in the field of higher education, as well as three nominees from the Ministry of Education and Science," Fedorov wrote.
The Vice Prime Minister noted that all the committee members are top experts with many years of experience in education, business and public spheres.
"The supervisory boards will include representatives from business, education, and government agencies. This approach is common in Europe, and we are starting to implement it in three pilot universities - the National Aviation University, Zaporizhzhia National University, and Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University," Fedorov said.
He noted that the renewed supervisory boards will oversee the work at universities and help them develop.
"I am confident that the committees will help to effectively select members of supervisory boards in the pilot universities," said Fedorov.
