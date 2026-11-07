Melania Trump's adviser was invited to Ukraine — Arahamia

The Ukrainian side invited Mark Beckmann, an adviser to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, to Ukraine. This was stated by one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia, while speaking with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

"Mark Beckmann, honestly, is doing a fantastic job. He also received an award, and I think he probably really wanted that award. Sometimes it even seems to us that he works for Ukraine rather than for the First Lady's press service, because he is so proactive, so quick. And, you know, he is so emotionally invested in this," Arakhamia said.

He added that he had invited Beckmann to Ukraine.

"By the way, we invited him to Ukraine, but, you know, for him, as a negotiator, it is important to maintain symmetry, a symmetrical approach. I understand that, and we even suggested to him: if you come to Ukraine, you need to go to russia as well. Otherwise, you know, people will start perceiving you as a pro-Ukrainian representative, and you will lose the magic that you can create now. So this is important," Arakhamia said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Mark Beckmann, the special senior adviser to the First Lady of the United States of America, a distinction - "for his significant personal contribution to providing humanitarian assistance to the citizens of Ukraine and facilitating efforts aimed at rescuing and evacuating civilians from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine."