Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Putin before the Alaska summit: Fox News released the text

US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in which she noted that "the time has come" to protect children and future generations worldwide. This was reported by Fox News, which published the text of the letter, informs UNN.

The publication released a letter written by the First Lady addressing Putin, which Trump personally handed to the Russian leader before their summit in Alaska.

Dear President Putin, every child, whether born in a rural area of a country or in a magnificent city center, has the same quiet dreams in their heart. They dream of love, opportunities, and security from threats - reads Melania Trump's letter to Putin.

She notes that it is the parents' duty to "nurture the hope of the next generation," while leaders are responsible for supporting children, which "goes beyond the comfort of the few."

Undoubtedly, we must strive to paint a world filled with dignity for all, so that every soul can awaken in peace and that the future itself is securely protected - writes the US First Lady.

According to her, "in today's world, some children are forced to laugh quietly, untouched by the darkness around them - a silent challenge to the forces that could potentially claim their future."

Mr. Putin, you alone can restore their melodic laughter. By protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than just serve Russia – you will serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human divisions, and it is within your power, Mr. Putin, to realize this vision with a stroke of a pen today. The time has come - added Mrs. Trump.

The publication indicates that Melania Trump's "peace letter" was written on the eve of the US President's meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15.

US President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, raised the issue of the plight of children in Ukraine and Russia in a personal letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak thanked President Donald Trump's wife for her leadership in saving Ukrainian children.

