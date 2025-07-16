"She is very neutral": Trump commented on the influence of his wife Melania

US President Donald Trump stated that his wife Melania does not directly influence his attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, but noted that they share similar views. This was reported by UNN with reference to Donald Trump's statement during a conversation with journalists.

Details

When asked if Melania influenced Trump's opinion of Putin, he replied that she is very similar to him.

"She's very smart. She's very neutral. In a way, she's very neutral. She's like me. She would like to see people stop dying." - he replied.

Trump emphasized that at least 7,000 people are dying per week, referring to military personnel, and added that this figure "does not include people from cities and towns where missiles are launched."

"I mean, people are also dying in cities and towns, but we're talking about 7,100 dead in the last eight days. And I'm for stopping that," - added the American leader.

