Mel C hints at a possible Spice Girls reunion for the 30th anniversary of “Wannabe”

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34558 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71285 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103442 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106744 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124995 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102604 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130631 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103600 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113334 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103865 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96828 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113489 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30361 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107951 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124995 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130631 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163354 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153380 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4487 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11159 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107951 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113489 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138839 views
Actual
Mel C hints at a possible Spice Girls reunion for the 30th anniversary of “Wannabe”

Mel C hints at a possible Spice Girls reunion for the 30th anniversary of “Wannabe”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109266 views

In an interview with Apple Music 1, Melanie Chisholm expressed her hope for a Spice Girls reunion to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wannabe. The singer also spoke about working on a new solo album.

In an interview on Apple Music 1, singer Mel C (Melanie Chisholm) said that given the 30th anniversary of the British female pop group's debut single "Wannabe," she supports the Spice Girls reunion to celebrate the important event.

Transmits to UNN with reference to NME.

The singer and DJ made the comments during a recent interview with Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1, where she appeared to promote her upcoming solo album and debut DJ mix on Apple Music.

When asked if there is any potential for a Spice Girls reunion with - especially with the 30th anniversary of their debut single "Wannabe" on the horizon, Mel C replied:

There has to be something appropriate 30 years after Wannabe. Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl. We all feel that way, but now we're getting together because we know that if we're going to do something, we have to start planning things to get it right

- said the singer.
Image

We need to start making plans now and implement them. Let's keep our fingers crossed. I think Mel B and I will probably go in there up in arms. Come on! It's time!

- Mel C. has dared .

In addition, in the interview, the singer also spoke about her collaboration with artists Rose Gray and Uffie for her upcoming solo project. Mel C created the record in collaboration with the same people who worked on the Spice Girls' releases.

Addendum

According to media reports, former Spice Girl Mel B is swapping Hollywood for a farm in England worth 3.9 million pounds. Melanie B., who swapped the glamor of Hollywood for a quieter life in England. For the past year, the former Spice Girl has been living on a farm worth 2.2 million pounds (R$ 15.9 million at current exchange rates). The property, located in the Yorkshire countryside, was picked up by the artist, who chose the countryside to raise her daughters.

Jamiroquai is back: the legendary band has announced a tour of Europe in 202518.11.24, 19:39 • 101030 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
anhliiaEngland

Contact us about advertising