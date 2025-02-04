Mel C hints at a possible Spice Girls reunion for the 30th anniversary of “Wannabe”

In an interview on Apple Music 1, singer Mel C (Melanie Chisholm) said that given the 30th anniversary of the British female pop group's debut single "Wannabe," she supports the Spice Girls reunion to celebrate the important event.

Transmits to UNN with reference to NME.

The singer and DJ made the comments during a recent interview with Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1, where she appeared to promote her upcoming solo album and debut DJ mix on Apple Music.

When asked if there is any potential for a Spice Girls reunion with - especially with the 30th anniversary of their debut single "Wannabe" on the horizon, Mel C replied:

There has to be something appropriate 30 years after Wannabe. Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl. We all feel that way, but now we're getting together because we know that if we're going to do something, we have to start planning things to get it right - said the singer.

We need to start making plans now and implement them. Let's keep our fingers crossed. I think Mel B and I will probably go in there up in arms. Come on! It's time! - Mel C. has dared .

In addition, in the interview, the singer also spoke about her collaboration with artists Rose Gray and Uffie for her upcoming solo project. Mel C created the record in collaboration with the same people who worked on the Spice Girls' releases.

Addendum

According to media reports, former Spice Girl Mel B is swapping Hollywood for a farm in England worth 3.9 million pounds. Melanie B., who swapped the glamor of Hollywood for a quieter life in England. For the past year, the former Spice Girl has been living on a farm worth 2.2 million pounds (R$ 15.9 million at current exchange rates). The property, located in the Yorkshire countryside, was picked up by the artist, who chose the countryside to raise her daughters.

