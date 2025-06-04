$41.640.02
"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran
04:52 PM • 570 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

04:37 PM • 2002 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

02:27 PM • 10495 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18291 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 20143 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 22733 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 19720 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 20804 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 30569 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35741 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Publications
Exclusives
Meetings in Istanbul, the course of negotiations, exchange of prisoners: Yermak met with Rubio in Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

Andriy Yermak discussed the situation on the front, support for Ukraine and negotiations with Russia with the US Secretary of State in Washington. They also talked about the exchange of prisoners and the return of abducted children.

Meetings in Istanbul, the course of negotiations, exchange of prisoners: Yermak met with Rubio in Washington

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met and spoke with the US Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio in Washington. They shared their thoughts on meetings with Russians in Istanbul, the further course of negotiations, and the exchange of prisoners, reports UNN.

They discussed the situation at the front, the need to strengthen support for Ukraine in the field of air defense. They also shared their thoughts on meetings with Russians in Istanbul, the further course of negotiations, the exchange of prisoners that will take place, and the importance of returning all hostages and children abducted by Russia, Yermak said.

Results of meetings in Istanbul, sanctions and exchange of prisoners: Yermak met with Kellogg in Washington03.06.25, 19:46 • 2856 views

In addition, the head of the OP stressed that "Ukraine has done everything possible to achieve peace, agrees to a ceasefire, but Russia is against it, so additional sanctions are needed."

They agreed to coordinate further actions, he summarized.

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"03.06.25, 21:45 • 43377 views

Let us remind you

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak arrived in Washington at the head of a delegation to discuss defense support, sanctions against Russia and the reconstruction of Ukraine. Meetings with representatives of both parties are also planned.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine
