Meetings in Istanbul, the course of negotiations, exchange of prisoners: Yermak met with Rubio in Washington

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met and spoke with the US Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio in Washington. They shared their thoughts on meetings with Russians in Istanbul, the further course of negotiations, and the exchange of prisoners, reports UNN.

They discussed the situation at the front, the need to strengthen support for Ukraine in the field of air defense. They also shared their thoughts on meetings with Russians in Istanbul, the further course of negotiations, the exchange of prisoners that will take place, and the importance of returning all hostages and children abducted by Russia, Yermak said.

In addition, the head of the OP stressed that "Ukraine has done everything possible to achieve peace, agrees to a ceasefire, but Russia is against it, so additional sanctions are needed."

They agreed to coordinate further actions, he summarized.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak arrived in Washington at the head of a delegation to discuss defense support, sanctions against Russia and the reconstruction of Ukraine. Meetings with representatives of both parties are also planned.