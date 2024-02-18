medvedev threatens the West with a nuclear strike

medvedev threatens nuclear strikes on Western capitals. This is reported by Bild, UNN reports.

Former russian president dmitry medvedev has once again threatened to use a nuclear strike against the West. He said that an all-out nuclear war is possible if russia is returned to the 1991 borders.

In his Telegram channel, he emphasized that "nuclear powers never lose a war," expressing his dislike of the possibility of russia's collapse and wondering whether the West really believes that the russian people would accept such a scenario. In his opinion, the russian armed forces are ready to use their arsenal against various targets, including Kyiv, Washington, Berlin and London.

Do these idiots (in the West) really believe that the russian people will accept such a disintegration of their country? The russian armed forces will use their entire arsenal and attack not only Kyiv, but also Washington, Berlin, or London. On all the other beautiful historical sites that have long been identified as targets of our nuclear triad - Medvedev wrote.

This is not the first time medvedev has threatened a nuclear strike. His previous statements have already caused outrage and concern among world leaders.

Medvedev says the threat of war between Russia and NATO is more real than ever