Medvedev: Finland, Norway, and Poland are increasing military activity near Russia's borders

Finland, Norway, and Poland are increasing military activity near Russia's territory. This was stated by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

During his visit to the Northwestern Federal District, he also emphasized the military threat to the Russian Federation from the Baltic states.

The Russian Federation needs to increase the reliability of state border protection due to increased military activity of the Baltic countries - said Medvedev.

In addition, he announced that Russia will change its military approach to arranging the border with Finland due to the country's accession to NATO.

"Europe invented the 'Russian threat' to rally the electorate and spend money. Finland and other Western neighbors lost a lot of money by closing themselves off from Russia," Medvedev summarized.

Earlier, Medvedev stated that Russia would not accept the appearance of NATO troops in Ukraine.

