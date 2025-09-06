$41.350.02
Medvedev: Finland, Norway, and Poland are increasing military activity near Russia's borders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Dmitry Medvedev stated that Finland, Norway, and Poland are increasing military activity near Russian borders. He also emphasized the military threat from the Baltic states and announced a change in Russia's military approach to the border with Finland due to its accession to NATO.

Medvedev: Finland, Norway, and Poland are increasing military activity near Russia's borders

Finland, Norway, and Poland are increasing military activity near Russia's territory. This was stated by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

During his visit to the Northwestern Federal District, he also emphasized the military threat to the Russian Federation from the Baltic states.

The Russian Federation needs to increase the reliability of state border protection due to increased military activity of the Baltic countries

- said Medvedev.

In addition, he announced that Russia will change its military approach to arranging the border with Finland due to the country's accession to NATO.

"Europe invented the 'Russian threat' to rally the electorate and spend money. Finland and other Western neighbors lost a lot of money by closing themselves off from Russia," Medvedev summarized.

Recall

Earlier, Medvedev stated that Russia would not accept the appearance of NATO troops in Ukraine.

"This is a new reality": Medvedev frightened the West after Russia lifted the moratorium on missile deployment05.08.25, 08:03 • 3125 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Finland
Norway
Ukraine
Poland