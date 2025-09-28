Medical facility building and kindergarten damaged in Kyiv attack - Klitschko
Kyiv • UNN
Six people were injured and five were hospitalized as a result of the night attack on the capital. Debris fell on residential buildings, a kindergarten, and caused fires.
As a result of the night attack on the capital, six people were injured, five of whom were hospitalized. There are also reports of debris falling on residential buildings. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
Details
According to updated information, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Solomianskyi district. In addition, a fire was recorded on one of the floors of a state medical institution, where, presumably, there may be casualties.
In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten.
In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell on the yard of a residential building, where several cars caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Recall
On the night of September 28, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using UAVs. In addition, around 6 am, launches of Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov region were recorded.
