Medical facility building and kindergarten damaged in Kyiv attack - Klitschko

September 27, 04:24 PM • 31950 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 57347 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 72606 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 123053 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 52935 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 45319 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 39777 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 27817 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 61200 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 62344 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in Santa Barbara: who among the stars was at the weddingPhotoSeptember 27, 11:41 PM • 8666 views
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capital12:37 AM • 11062 views
Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov region01:02 AM • 13776 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy drones01:39 AM • 19138 views
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known03:02 AM • 14751 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 33137 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 50808 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 61202 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 16349 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 72619 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 38897 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 43956 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 45906 views
"Kalibr" (missile family)
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101
Tu-95
Tu-160

Medical facility building and kindergarten damaged in Kyiv attack - Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

Six people were injured and five were hospitalized as a result of the night attack on the capital. Debris fell on residential buildings, a kindergarten, and caused fires.

Medical facility building and kindergarten damaged in Kyiv attack - Klitschko
Destroyed building in Borshchahivka

As a result of the night attack on the capital, six people were injured, five of whom were hospitalized. There are also reports of debris falling on residential buildings. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to updated information, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Solomianskyi district. In addition, a fire was recorded on one of the floors of a state medical institution, where, presumably, there may be casualties.  

In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell on the yard of a residential building, where several cars caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Recall

On the night of September 28, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using UAVs. In addition, around 6 am, launches of Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov region were recorded. 

Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known28.09.25, 06:02 • 14894 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
Kh-101
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv