Media: russia runs out of gasoline because of Ukrainian attacks on refineries

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Media: russia runs out of gasoline because of Ukrainian attacks on refineries

Media: russia runs out of gasoline because of Ukrainian attacks on refineries

Kyiv

Ukrainian drone strikes on russian oil refineries have led to fuel shortages and price hikes in russia.

A wave of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries deep inside russia has forced the Kremlin to hastily defend its territory while continuing to wage war with its neighbor. But the terrorist attacks have also led to the unthinkable - causing the world's largest oil state to run out of gasoline, reports UNN citing Politico.

Details

According to the russian government, diesel prices for russian consumers have skyrocketed, increasing by almost 10 percent in the last week alone. The cost of gasoline has also hit a six-month high, up more than 20 percent since the beginning of the year, as supplies dwindle and more and more refineries are forced to suspend production.

Last Wednesday, two fuel storage facilities belonging to Russian energy giant Rosneft, about 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, were severely damaged by drones as the fuel went up in smoke. More than a dozen refineries in nine Russian regions have been similarly affected this year, with officials in Kiev saying the industry is a legitimate target of war.

"It's like a mosquito: if you can't find it, you can't kill it, and it keeps coming back night after night, you're going to be fatigued," said Philip Ingram, a former British military intelligence officer and NATO planner. "It's a very good way to take the pressure off the front lines.

As a result, Moscow cut fuel exports to near historic lows, shipping just over 712,000 tons of diesel and gasoil last week, compared with more than 844,000 tons in the same week in 2023.

For Moscow, this is both a political and military issue. Cheap fuel is not only essential to russia's military efforts, but is also a key part of president vladimir putin's offer to society, an antidote to lagging wages and a weak ruble.

Add

The publication notes that the trend appears likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to local media this week, Igor Yushkov, an analyst with Russia's National Energy Security Fund, said prices are unlikely to come down anytime soon - and the country may even have to import gasoline from stocks stored in neighboring Belarus.

Moscow was forced to ban gasoline and diesel exports last year because of shortages on the domestic market, where regulations have historically kept prices low to appease motorists and artificially boost the agricultural sector.

However, as fuel became more expensive internationally, middlemen profited by selling cheap gasoline abroad that was intended for use inside russia, creating a booming black market. moscow eased the ban in november, but was forced to reintroduce it in march due to the ukrainian strikes.

While most Western countries have stopped importing refined Russian fuels such as gasoline and diesel, the United Arab Emirates, along with several South American and North African countries, continue to buy them. Moscow will now have to choose between maximizing the cash flow that fills its war chest or ensuring that its soldiers and civilians can replenish their tanks.

"Ukraine's 'physical sanctions' may accelerate real sanctions," said Maria Shagina, an expert on Russian economics at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. "Kiev has discovered Moscow's technological vulnerability, and Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries are accelerating the impact of Western sanctions, which have already made those refineries struggle to replace Western equipment, spare parts and software.

However, Ukraine's attempts to cut off the flow of fuel and funds that the Kremlin uses to spread death and destruction have prompted warnings from the United States, with senior officials such as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin publicly warning against strikes for fear of disrupting the global energy system. Meanwhile, moscow has been actively attacking Ukrainian infrastructure, destroying the country's power grid, the publication adds.

Kiev has vowed to do everything it can to undermine russia's ability to wage war despite the warnings.

The strikes "have an effect because they destroy oil infrastructure and other critical national infrastructure," said Ingram, a former British military intelligence officer.

He predicts that this strategy "will be studied in officer training academies in the coming decades.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

