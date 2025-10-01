McLaren CEO Zak Brown received 43 million euros after winning the F1 Constructors' title

A British team won the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship for the first time in 26 years. UNN reports with reference to Financial Times.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown received £37 million last year when the British team won the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship for the first time in 26 years. The total remuneration of 53-year-old Brown increased to £37.3 million (about €43 million) compared to £26.4 million in the previous period.

Filings submitted to Companies House in the UK on Wednesday showed that the total amount paid to McLaren's key management increased from £33 million to £75 million.

Zak Brown led the transformation of the team, which finished second in the constructors' standings in 2017. His salary increase came after former rival Christian Horner left Red Bull with a settlement agreement worth around £80 million.

