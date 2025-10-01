$41.140.18
McLaren CEO Zak Brown received 43 million euros after winning the F1 Constructors' title

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown received £37.3 million (approximately €43 million) after the team won the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship. This was the first time in 26 years, and the total amount of payments to McLaren's management increased to £75 million.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown received 43 million euros after winning the F1 Constructors' title

A British team won the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship for the first time in 26 years. UNN reports with reference to Financial Times.

Details

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown received £37 million last year when the British team won the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship for the first time in 26 years. The total remuneration of 53-year-old Brown increased to £37.3 million (about €43 million) compared to £26.4 million in the previous period.

Filings submitted to Companies House in the UK on Wednesday showed that the total amount paid to McLaren's key management increased from £33 million to £75 million.

For reference

Zak Brown led the transformation of the team, which finished second in the constructors' standings in 2017. His salary increase came after former rival Christian Horner left Red Bull with a settlement agreement worth around £80 million.

Recall

Apple got its first box office hit. The film "Formula 1" ("F1 The Movie") debuted with $55.6 million in North American cinemas and $144 million.

Audi Q9 to hit the market in 2026, competing with BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS25.09.25, 15:39 • 4689 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsAuto Finance
Financial Times
United Kingdom