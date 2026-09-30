McDonald's has reduced its menu across Ukraine following an RF drone attack

McDonald's in Ukraine has temporarily reduced its menu due to an attack by Russian drones on the American company's logistics partner. This is stated in a McDonald's statement dated September 30, UNN reports.

Due to damage to our logistics partner's warehouse as a result of the recent drone attack, we are temporarily switching to a reduced menu in all McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine - the company said on social media.

Which dishes will be affected

"You can check which dishes are currently available at your restaurant in the McDonald's app, our delivery partners' apps, or directly at the restaurant," the statement said.

The company emphasized that its teams "are doing everything possible to continue offering you your favorite dishes every day."

Drones attacked twice, the food warehouse burned down completely: McDonald’s reported on the situation after Russian strikes