McDonald's has reduced its menu across Ukraine following an RF drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
Due to damage to a logistics partner's warehouse, McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine are temporarily operating with a limited menu. The current list of dishes is available in the app and at the restaurants.
McDonald's in Ukraine has temporarily reduced its menu due to an attack by Russian drones on the American company's logistics partner. This is stated in a McDonald's statement dated September 30, UNN reports.
Due to damage to our logistics partner's warehouse as a result of the recent drone attack, we are temporarily switching to a reduced menu in all McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine
Which dishes will be affected
"You can check which dishes are currently available at your restaurant in the McDonald's app, our delivery partners' apps, or directly at the restaurant," the statement said.
The company emphasized that its teams "are doing everything possible to continue offering you your favorite dishes every day."
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