Russian attack on Kyiv: one injured hospitalized - mayor

An injured person in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district was hospitalized due to an enemy attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

One injured was hospitalized from a high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district, where a fire broke out as a result of an enemy attack - Klitschko said on social media.

Russian attack on Kyiv: KCMA reports another person injured