Mayor of Vinnytsia: a millionaire from the slums on the support of his wife

With a relatively modest annual salary of almost UAH 600,000, the mayor of Vinnytsia, an ally of former Prime Minister Groysman, Serhiy Morgunov, and his wife boast an annual income of almost UAH eight million. This follows from the Vinnytsia mayor's declaration for 2022, UNN reports.

According to the document, Morgunov earned UAH 583 ,857 as mayor in 2022. But the main income for Groysman's ally came from a surcharge for the division of inherited property - UAH 1.8 million. And this is despite the fact that Morgunov was a hryvnia millionaire before. In local currency terms, he had more than six million hryvnias in cash and in the bank.

The rest of the millions in 2022 were brought to the Morgunov family by the wife of the mayor of Vinnytsia, Natalia Morgunova.

She earned over UAH 2.5 million from her business activities, UAH 2.38 million in dividends, and a modest UAH 119 thousand in interest.

According to media estimates, in terms of total annual income, the Morgunovs are among the top 5 families of mayors of large cities and heads of regional authorities. By the same token, the wife of the mayor of Vinnytsia is among the top 5 spouses of mayors of large cities and heads of regional authorities.

It is interesting to note that Natalia Morgunova does not have the highest annual income among the wives of mayors of Vinnytsia Oblast. She had to give way to Lilia Volynska, the wife of the mayor of Pohrebyshche.

In fact, there is nothing criminal in the fact that there is a mayor who, together with his wife, earned almost eight million hryvnias in a year.

However, the top 5, which included the Morgunov family, is perhaps the only thing Vinnytsia residents can boast of today. After all, their city, which was once recognized as one of the most comfortable in Ukraine, has gradually turned into a regional center where residents of apartment buildings are almost forced to shovel snow themselves under the threat of fines .

And a reason to be "proud," for example, may be that Vinnytsia has the dirtiest water in Ukraine.

