Groysman's associate tried to explain how the lyceum damaged by a missile strike was repaired "on paper": details

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13436 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 39910 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34928 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 193900 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177715 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172314 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218729 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248677 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154491 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371499 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 3624 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 39911 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 193900 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158811 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177715 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 6942 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18041 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18800 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27587 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35583 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Groysman's associate tried to explain how the lyceum damaged by a missile strike was repaired "on paper": details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238233 views

The subordinates of the mayor of Vinnytsia, an ally of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, claim that they were carrying out some work at the lyceum to eliminate the consequences of the strike on the city.

Groysman's associate tried to explain how the lyceum damaged by a missile strike was repaired "on paper": details

The subordinates of Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov, an ally of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, claim that they carried out some work to eliminate the consequences of a missile strike on the city on July 14, 2022, in the primary school building of Lyceum No. 8. The official response of the Vinnytsia City Council is published by the local edition "20 Minutes", UNN writes.

Details

The document, signed by the deputy head of the appeals department of the Vinnytsia City Council, states that in 2022-2023, 479 thousand hryvnias were allocated to carry out work to eliminate the consequences of a missile strike on the primary school building of Lyceum No. 8. 

Officials claim that these funds were spent on "energy saving measures with elements of eliminating the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. At the expense of these expenditures, design and estimate documentation was prepared and an expert report (positive) on the facility was received." 

Morgunov's subordinates also claim that this year's budget of Vinnytsia provides more than 27 million hryvnias for the overhaul of the primary school building of Lyceum No. 8.

Interestingly, the document does not specify how much of the almost half a million was spent on design and estimate documentation and how much on energy saving measures.

In addition, it is not entirely clear what energy-saving measures were taken in the institution. At the very least, the windows are covered with foil and covered with wooden boards, which does not look like repair work that requires significant investment.

Context

On July 14, 2022, as a result of an enemy missile landing in the center of Vinnytsia, a shock wave smashed windows in the primary school building of Lyceum No. 8, and the ceiling sagged or fell off in some classrooms. However, the building itself survived.

Since then, the parents of the students have repeatedly appealed to various authorities to find out when the necessary repairs will be made to the building to eliminate the consequences of the missile strike.

Only in July 2023 did it become clear that, based on the results of the inspection and the recommendations of the expert commission, the Department of Capital Construction of the Vinnytsia City Council had developed design and estimate documentation for the restoration and overhaul of the facility. The lyceum renovation project was submitted for allocation of funds from the fund for liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression and the Ukraine Recovery Program with the assistance of the European Investment Bank.

At the same time, as early as January 27, 2023, an official announcement was published on the website of the Vinnytsia City Council, which states in black and white that "at the expense of the reserve fund, major repairs were made to the buildings of educational institutions that were destroyed by a missile strike: Vinnytsia Lyceum No. 8 and Pre-school No. 27 of the Vinnytsia City Council." We also repaired the premises of the Vinnytsia Civil Registry Office with a shelter and two apartments in a building at 2 I. Bevza Street.

Optional

The Vinnytsia region, where the regional council and most local communities are controlled by representatives of Groysman's party, last year "failed" to build shelters for schools with state subventions.

According to the Ministry of Finance, 62% of the funds received in Vinnytsia region were spent on these purposes, which is one of the worst indicators in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the construction of monolithic radiation shelters, for which tenders were held last year, is underway at six Vinnytsia lyceums.

The total amount of the contracts is more than UAH 278 million.

The two most expensive tenders were won by BK STAM: Lyceum No. 12 - UAH 57.2 million, Lyceum No. 13 - UAH 49.3 million.

According to local media, in 2020, BC STAM was suspected of embezzling budget funds during the reconstruction of the maternity ward of the Sharhorod Central District Hospital in 2017 and during the overhaul of the Zeleni Krynytsi hydrological reserve in 2019.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPoliticsPublications
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90