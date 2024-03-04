Groysman's associate tried to explain how the lyceum damaged by a missile strike was repaired "on paper": details

The subordinates of Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov, an ally of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, claim that they carried out some work to eliminate the consequences of a missile strike on the city on July 14, 2022, in the primary school building of Lyceum No. 8. The official response of the Vinnytsia City Council is published by the local edition "20 Minutes", UNN writes.

Details

The document, signed by the deputy head of the appeals department of the Vinnytsia City Council, states that in 2022-2023, 479 thousand hryvnias were allocated to carry out work to eliminate the consequences of a missile strike on the primary school building of Lyceum No. 8.

Officials claim that these funds were spent on "energy saving measures with elements of eliminating the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. At the expense of these expenditures, design and estimate documentation was prepared and an expert report (positive) on the facility was received."

Morgunov's subordinates also claim that this year's budget of Vinnytsia provides more than 27 million hryvnias for the overhaul of the primary school building of Lyceum No. 8.

Interestingly, the document does not specify how much of the almost half a million was spent on design and estimate documentation and how much on energy saving measures.

In addition, it is not entirely clear what energy-saving measures were taken in the institution. At the very least, the windows are covered with foil and covered with wooden boards, which does not look like repair work that requires significant investment.

Context

On July 14, 2022, as a result of an enemy missile landing in the center of Vinnytsia, a shock wave smashed windows in the primary school building of Lyceum No. 8, and the ceiling sagged or fell off in some classrooms. However, the building itself survived.

Since then, the parents of the students have repeatedly appealed to various authorities to find out when the necessary repairs will be made to the building to eliminate the consequences of the missile strike.

Only in July 2023 did it become clear that, based on the results of the inspection and the recommendations of the expert commission, the Department of Capital Construction of the Vinnytsia City Council had developed design and estimate documentation for the restoration and overhaul of the facility. The lyceum renovation project was submitted for allocation of funds from the fund for liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression and the Ukraine Recovery Program with the assistance of the European Investment Bank.

At the same time, as early as January 27, 2023, an official announcement was published on the website of the Vinnytsia City Council, which states in black and white that "at the expense of the reserve fund, major repairs were made to the buildings of educational institutions that were destroyed by a missile strike: Vinnytsia Lyceum No. 8 and Pre-school No. 27 of the Vinnytsia City Council." We also repaired the premises of the Vinnytsia Civil Registry Office with a shelter and two apartments in a building at 2 I. Bevza Street.

Optional

The Vinnytsia region, where the regional council and most local communities are controlled by representatives of Groysman's party, last year "failed" to build shelters for schools with state subventions.

According to the Ministry of Finance, 62% of the funds received in Vinnytsia region were spent on these purposes, which is one of the worst indicators in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the construction of monolithic radiation shelters, for which tenders were held last year, is underway at six Vinnytsia lyceums.

The total amount of the contracts is more than UAH 278 million.

The two most expensive tenders were won by BK STAM: Lyceum No. 12 - UAH 57.2 million, Lyceum No. 13 - UAH 49.3 million.

According to local media, in 2020, BC STAM was suspected of embezzling budget funds during the reconstruction of the maternity ward of the Sharhorod Central District Hospital in 2017 and during the overhaul of the Zeleni Krynytsi hydrological reserve in 2019.