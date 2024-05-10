Mayor: First underground school to be opened in Kharkiv tomorrow

On Saturday, May 11, the first underground school will be opened in Kharkiv, with a capacity of 450 students, which will allow 900 children to be taught in two shifts. The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"This is a very effective process, and you realize that our children have the opportunity to learn. We have to give them this opportunity. But the distance to the border is very short, and the missiles arrive very quickly. We need modern air defense systems. We have to build such schools. By the way, I would like to say that tomorrow the first such underground school will be opened for 450 students. We will be able to teach 900 children in two shifts," Terekhov said.

Recall

In Kharkiv, another underground school will soon start working.