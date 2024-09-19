Mayor: 74 people agreed to become language inspectors in Ivano-Frankivsk

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Mayor: 74 people agreed to become language inspectors in Ivano-Frankivsk

Mayor: 74 people agreed to become language inspectors in Ivano-Frankivsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14606 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk, 74 people agreed to become public language inspectors. They will make comments to those who speak Russian in public places and promote Ukrainian language courses.

Currently, 74 people in Ivano-Frankivsk have agreed to become language inspectors. They will work on a voluntary basis and make comments to those who speak Russian in public. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said this on the air of the radio "Western Pole", UNN reports with reference to "Versii".

Martsinkiv noted that anyone can become a language inspector.

"We are still waiting for applications from our volunteers until the end of this week, and then there will be a short selection and training. And people will work as public inspectors, volunteers," said the head of Ivano-Frankivsk.

The language inspectors will pay special attention to popularizing Ukrainian language courses. The next stage of this initiative will start on October 1.

"Both online and offline, so please join in, and our volunteers, our inspectors, will be able to popularize these courses and distribute relevant materials. So please come and learn the Ukrainian language," calls Martsinkiv.

If people react aggressively to the language inspectors' remarks, they will call the police.

"They will definitely tolerate comments. They will say that we are asking you to speak the state language and promote it, say that if you find it difficult to speak Ukrainian, there are online courses, there are regular Ukrainian language courses, take the training and it will be easier for you to communicate in Ukrainian," said Martsinkiv.

No Russian songs aired on air last year - language ombudsman02.05.24, 17:01 • 17985 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society
ukraineUkraine
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

