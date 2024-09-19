Mayor: 74 people agreed to become language inspectors in Ivano-Frankivsk

Currently, 74 people in Ivano-Frankivsk have agreed to become language inspectors. They will work on a voluntary basis and make comments to those who speak Russian in public. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said this on the air of the radio "Western Pole", UNN reports with reference to "Versii".

Martsinkiv noted that anyone can become a language inspector.

"We are still waiting for applications from our volunteers until the end of this week, and then there will be a short selection and training. And people will work as public inspectors, volunteers," said the head of Ivano-Frankivsk.

The language inspectors will pay special attention to popularizing Ukrainian language courses. The next stage of this initiative will start on October 1.

"Both online and offline, so please join in, and our volunteers, our inspectors, will be able to popularize these courses and distribute relevant materials. So please come and learn the Ukrainian language," calls Martsinkiv.

If people react aggressively to the language inspectors' remarks, they will call the police.

"They will definitely tolerate comments. They will say that we are asking you to speak the state language and promote it, say that if you find it difficult to speak Ukrainian, there are online courses, there are regular Ukrainian language courses, take the training and it will be easier for you to communicate in Ukrainian," said Martsinkiv.

