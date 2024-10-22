Mayor: 6 underground schools are being prepared in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced the preparation of 6 underground schools, three of which are scheduled to be completed soon. Currently, the city has the capacity to educate more than 5,000 children in underground facilities, including subway stations and a specially equipped school.
Details
"We now have the opportunity to teach more than 5,000 school-age children. We have equipped 6 metro stations. In addition, we have built a real underground school, which is designed for almost a thousand students in two shifts, and we use it in full. In addition, we are currently preparing 6 underground schools, 3 of which we hope to complete soon, so that children can study," said Terekhov.
