Eighth underground school to be built in Zaporizhzhia region

The construction of an underground school, the eighth in the region, is beginning in the Mykhailivska community of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

It is noted that seven "underground schools" are currently being built in the region, and the construction of the eighth will begin soon. One of these facilities is almost complete:

We plan to open the first Zaporizhzhia "underground school" this fall, noted Fedorov.

According to the head of the region, the main construction work on all eight schools is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

More than 6,000 children will be able to study offline in two shifts in these schools, - added the head of the RMA.

In 2025, it is planned to build five more underground learning spaces for more than 4,000 students. A tender for three facilities is currently underway, and design work is underway for two. In total, about 60 thousand children in Zaporizhzhia region will be able to return to offline learning.

The First Lady of Ukraine explained the need for underground schools in frontline regions. Zelenska emphasized the importance of finding new solutions to ensure quality education in times of war.