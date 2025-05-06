"May lead to the collapse of NATO": the head of the Munich Conference made a statement regarding support for Ukraine

$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Popular news

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM

A dog attacked schoolchildren near Kyiv, seven children were hospitalized

May 5, 02:14 PM

Severely ill Kadyrov is reshuffling power in Chechnya and looking for a successor - media

May 5, 03:25 PM

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

May 5, 03:36 PM

In Lviv, a war veteran was humiliated in a bank for being served out of turn: details of the incident

May 5, 04:26 PM
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM
UNN Lite

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

08:19 PM

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM
"May lead to the collapse of NATO": the head of the Munich Conference made a statement regarding support for Ukraine

Kyiv

 • 84 views

The deployment of European forces in Ukraine without the US may lead to the collapse of NATO, according to Wolfgang Ischinger. The lack of US support will give Russia a chance for provocations.

"May lead to the collapse of NATO": the head of the Munich Conference made a statement regarding support for Ukraine

If Europe is forced to help Ukraine on its own in its confrontation with Russia, it could be the "end of NATO." This was stated in an interview with Politico by former German Ambassador to the United States, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the deployment of European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine without the participation of the United States could lead to the collapse of the North Atlantic Alliance.

I don't think the Russians would ever ... agree to it under any circumstances. But even if they did, I think we would have to insist on involving the United States in it,

- the politician noted.

He stressed that in the absence of support from the United States, Russia may take advantage of the situation and resort to provocations, saying that the Ukrainians "started some shooting and they need to respond to it."

"European forces may come under fire and be forced to respond on their own, without the support of the United States. Frankly, this would be the end of NATO as we know it. I don't think it's wise to allow Russia to divide us, because it would effectively mean the collapse of the Alliance," Ischinger concluded.

Recall

Ukraine's allies are discussing the possibility of transferring additional Patriot air defense systems by June. Among the potential suppliers is the United States. Kyiv's partners are seeking to reach an agreement before the NATO summit.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia sharply reacted to Fico's statements regarding May 9
05.05.25, 15:02

War
Politics
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Robert Fico
Europe
Germany
Slovakia
United States
Ukraine
