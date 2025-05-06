"May lead to the collapse of NATO": the head of the Munich Conference made a statement regarding support for Ukraine

If Europe is forced to help Ukraine on its own in its confrontation with Russia, it could be the "end of NATO." This was stated in an interview with Politico by former German Ambassador to the United States, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger, UNN reports.

According to him, the deployment of European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine without the participation of the United States could lead to the collapse of the North Atlantic Alliance.

I don't think the Russians would ever ... agree to it under any circumstances. But even if they did, I think we would have to insist on involving the United States in it, - the politician noted.

He stressed that in the absence of support from the United States, Russia may take advantage of the situation and resort to provocations, saying that the Ukrainians "started some shooting and they need to respond to it."

"European forces may come under fire and be forced to respond on their own, without the support of the United States. Frankly, this would be the end of NATO as we know it. I don't think it's wise to allow Russia to divide us, because it would effectively mean the collapse of the Alliance," Ischinger concluded.

