The Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia sharply reacted to Fico's statements regarding May 9

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 45097 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 86177 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 96411 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 143736 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 172033 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203404 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 108285 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 102146 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 102383 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67731 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
1m/s
64%
746 mm
Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 49433 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 47562 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 37760 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 29344 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 25926 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 86185 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 96419 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203406 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 97696 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 116477 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 26425 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 29827 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 38238 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 25948 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 43585 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

The Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia sharply reacted to Fico's statements regarding May 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4906 views

The Embassy of Ukraine condemned Fico's anti-Ukrainian statements regarding his intention to attend the parade in Moscow on May 9. They noted that the Russian Federation is speculating on the topic of the Second World War.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia sharply reacted to Fico's statements regarding May 9

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Slovak Republic condemned the anti-Ukrainian statements of the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico. This is stated in the official statement of the agency on Facebook, reports UNN.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Slovak Republic regrets the anti-Ukrainian statements made today by the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico

- the statement reads.

"Instead of another accusation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - this time of trying to intimidate the heads of state and government who intend to visit Moscow on May 9 - the Embassy would recommend our Slovak partners to study, review and analyze more carefully the statements of the Ukrainian leader, which concerned only the fact that the Ukrainian side does not exclude provocations by the Russian Federation on May 9 and shifting the blame for security violations to Ukraine and cannot, in this regard, guarantee their safety", the embassy notes.

The statement also reacted to the "truce" on May 9, which was proposed by the Kremlin. The embassy noted that the Ukrainian side agreed to a complete ceasefire back in March, but the Russian Federation continues to escalate, blackmail and terror. The agency emphasized that three days of silence are not a step towards peace - a real cessation of war must be based on long-term security guarantees, not on propaganda gestures.

Recognizing that the invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law by Russia, the Slovak Prime Minister should, therefore, be consistent and finally recognize another obvious thing: the only one who wants the continuation of this war in an attempt to destroy Ukraine is Putin. The blind ignoring of this simple fact by the Slovak leadership not only negatively affects our bilateral relations, but also encourages the Russian regime to continue its aggression

- the post reads.

The statement also noted that Russia is speculating on the topic of World War II, trying to justify the current aggression. Ukraine, which lost more than 8 million citizens in that war, made a significant contribution to the victory over Nazism. 

"...Russian soldiers who will march across Red Square on May 9 have nothing to do with the victory over Nazism. However, it is quite likely that among them there will be those who are involved in a series of war crimes against Ukraine and against Ukrainians during the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine. Is such a parade worth visiting and applauding - the question is rhetorical", the embassy added.

We will remind

Earlier, UNN wrote that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is going to attend the parade in Moscow on May 9 - despite calls from leaders of EU member states to refrain from such trips.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$60.36
Bitcoin
$94,351.30
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.72
Золото
$3,328.50
Ethereum
$1,805.58