The Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia sharply reacted to Fico's statements regarding May 9

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Slovak Republic condemned the anti-Ukrainian statements of the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico. This is stated in the official statement of the agency on Facebook, reports UNN.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Slovak Republic regrets the anti-Ukrainian statements made today by the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico - the statement reads.

"Instead of another accusation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - this time of trying to intimidate the heads of state and government who intend to visit Moscow on May 9 - the Embassy would recommend our Slovak partners to study, review and analyze more carefully the statements of the Ukrainian leader, which concerned only the fact that the Ukrainian side does not exclude provocations by the Russian Federation on May 9 and shifting the blame for security violations to Ukraine and cannot, in this regard, guarantee their safety", the embassy notes.

The statement also reacted to the "truce" on May 9, which was proposed by the Kremlin. The embassy noted that the Ukrainian side agreed to a complete ceasefire back in March, but the Russian Federation continues to escalate, blackmail and terror. The agency emphasized that three days of silence are not a step towards peace - a real cessation of war must be based on long-term security guarantees, not on propaganda gestures.

Recognizing that the invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law by Russia, the Slovak Prime Minister should, therefore, be consistent and finally recognize another obvious thing: the only one who wants the continuation of this war in an attempt to destroy Ukraine is Putin. The blind ignoring of this simple fact by the Slovak leadership not only negatively affects our bilateral relations, but also encourages the Russian regime to continue its aggression - the post reads.

The statement also noted that Russia is speculating on the topic of World War II, trying to justify the current aggression. Ukraine, which lost more than 8 million citizens in that war, made a significant contribution to the victory over Nazism.

"...Russian soldiers who will march across Red Square on May 9 have nothing to do with the victory over Nazism. However, it is quite likely that among them there will be those who are involved in a series of war crimes against Ukraine and against Ukrainians during the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine. Is such a parade worth visiting and applauding - the question is rhetorical", the embassy added.

We will remind

Earlier, UNN wrote that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is going to attend the parade in Moscow on May 9 - despite calls from leaders of EU member states to refrain from such trips.