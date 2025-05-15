$41.540.04
Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them
10:37 AM • 334 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 10957 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36176 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114492 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119833 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223536 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100867 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70176 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175465 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 59319 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

May is "starting to descend into summer", but the rains do not want to recede yet - weatherman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

Cooling with rains is expected in Ukraine in the near future, especially on May 16 in the north, west and Vinnytsia region. It will get warmer from Tuesday-Wednesday, but the rains will continue.

May is "starting to descend into summer", but the rains do not want to recede yet - weatherman

May weather is gradually beginning to approach summer, which is still "hiding" behind rains and cold, and although it is expected to get warmer from Tuesday-Wednesday, the rains will continue for now, forecaster Natalka Didenko said on Telegram, UNN writes.

May has reached the mountain, is starting to descend into the valley, to summer. But for now, summer is coquettishly hiding behind rains and cold, masquerading as early April. It's making us a cuckoo

- Didenko wrote.

And, according to her, tomorrow, May 16, an atmospheric front will cause periodic rains in the north, west and Vinnytsia region. The rest of the territory will be spared from significant precipitation

The air temperature on Friday, according to the forecaster, is expected to be the lowest along the Chernihiv-Kyiv-Vinnytsia strip. There, only +8...+12 degrees are expected. "It's cold!" - she noted.

In the western regions, according to her, tomorrow +10...+14 degrees. In most central regions +15...+19 degrees. The warmest weather is expected in the southern part and in the eastern regions, +15...+21 degrees.

"In Kyiv, May 16 - a significant decrease in air temperature: compared to today's +16 degrees, tomorrow it is expected to be barely +9+11 degrees! Even with rain. Dress warmly tomorrow!" - Didenko emphasized.

"The cold weather will persist on Saturday, it will get warmer on Sunday, on Monday again - ooh! - degrees down, and from Tuesday-Wednesday it will get warmer. Although brisk rains do not want to give way to any authoritative dry anticyclones - the weekend and the next week will be mostly wet

- Didenko said.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
