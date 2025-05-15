May is "starting to descend into summer", but the rains do not want to recede yet - weatherman

May weather is gradually beginning to approach summer, which is still "hiding" behind rains and cold, and although it is expected to get warmer from Tuesday-Wednesday, the rains will continue for now, forecaster Natalka Didenko said on Telegram, UNN writes.

May has reached the mountain, is starting to descend into the valley, to summer. But for now, summer is coquettishly hiding behind rains and cold, masquerading as early April. It's making us a cuckoo - Didenko wrote.

And, according to her, tomorrow, May 16, an atmospheric front will cause periodic rains in the north, west and Vinnytsia region. The rest of the territory will be spared from significant precipitation

The air temperature on Friday, according to the forecaster, is expected to be the lowest along the Chernihiv-Kyiv-Vinnytsia strip. There, only +8...+12 degrees are expected. "It's cold!" - she noted.

In the western regions, according to her, tomorrow +10...+14 degrees. In most central regions +15...+19 degrees. The warmest weather is expected in the southern part and in the eastern regions, +15...+21 degrees.

"In Kyiv, May 16 - a significant decrease in air temperature: compared to today's +16 degrees, tomorrow it is expected to be barely +9+11 degrees! Even with rain. Dress warmly tomorrow!" - Didenko emphasized.