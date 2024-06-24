Maternity hospitals received more than 5,5 thousand updated "baby packages"

More than 5,5 thousand new "baby packages"have already been delivered to maternity hospitals in Ukraine. This was reported in The State Service of Ukraine for children, reports UNN.

Details

As noted, orders are currently being formed and the next batches of "baby packages"are being delivered.

This year, Ukraine updated the composition of the "baby package", taking into account the wishes of parents and the opinion of experts. they added products that are in demand, such as reusable moisture-resistant diapers and warm clothes. We also increased the size of the blanket and reduced the amount of small clothing that babies grow out of quickly.

In addition, the new" baby package "includes the book" from birth to one year", which was developed and published by UNICEF.

Also, the Department reminded that a pilot project is being implemented in Ukraine, which allows parents to choose a one-time cash payment instead of the "baby package". You can apply for monetary compensation for the "baby package" through malyatko or apply personally to the social protection authorities.

For retail establishments, an algorithm of actions has been developed to connect to the pilot project, which is located at the Link.

For Reference

"Baby package" is a one-time in-kind assistance from the state to families who have had a child. The goal of this program is to support a family with a newborn baby and help parents provide proper care for the baby.