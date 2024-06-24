Maternity hospitals received more than 5,5 thousand updated "baby packages"

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91686 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103745 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120251 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189542 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233844 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143481 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369232 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181766 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149639 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197929 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91686 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86554 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103745 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100540 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120251 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1370 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11819 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13457 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17435 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Maternity hospitals received more than 5,5 thousand updated "baby packages"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12405 views

More than 5,500 updated "baby packages" containing reusable diapers, warm clothes, a larger blanket and a UNICEF book were delivered to maternity hospitals in Ukraine.

Maternity hospitals received more than 5,5 thousand updated "baby packages"

More than 5,5 thousand new "baby packages"have already been delivered to maternity hospitals in Ukraine. This was reported in The State Service of Ukraine for children, reports UNN

Details 

As noted, orders are currently being formed and the next batches of "baby packages"are being delivered. 

This year, Ukraine updated the composition of the "baby package", taking into account the wishes of parents and the opinion of experts.  they added products that are in demand, such as reusable moisture-resistant diapers and warm clothes. We also increased the size of the blanket and reduced the amount of small clothing that babies grow out of quickly.

In addition, the new" baby package "includes the book" from birth to one year", which was developed and published by UNICEF.

Also, the Department  reminded that a pilot project is being implemented in Ukraine, which allows parents to choose a one-time cash payment instead of the "baby package". You can apply for monetary compensation for the "baby package" through malyatko or apply personally to the social protection authorities.

For retail establishments, an algorithm of actions has been developed to connect to the pilot project, which is located at the Link

For Reference 

"Baby package" is a one-time in-kind assistance from the state to families who have had a child. The goal of this program is to support a family with a newborn baby and help parents provide proper care for the baby.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
UNICEF
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31