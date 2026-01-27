Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa claims a life: man's body found under rubble

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
08:29 AM • 2560 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 6776 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 24474 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 68601 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 42161 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 46694 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 39514 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 62630 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 30198 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 67784 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
96%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
System for trading children under the guise of guardianship being tested: in Donetsk region, occupiers restrict parental rights of a mother of seven children - CNSJanuary 27, 12:11 AM • 11931 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to UkraineJanuary 27, 12:45 AM • 26779 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The TelegraphJanuary 27, 02:28 AM • 31930 views
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UNJanuary 27, 03:02 AM • 4958 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 17052 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 34807 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 68603 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 62630 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 67784 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 60029 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 19717 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 19360 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 20002 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 22932 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 41566 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa claims a life: man's body found under rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

A man's body was found under the rubble in Odesa after a Russian attack with over 50 drones. 23 people were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa claims a life: man's body found under rubble

In Odesa, the body of a man was found under the rubble after a massive drone attack by Russia, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, announced on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

During search and rescue operations at the impact site in the Peresyp district, the body of a man was found under the rubble.

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Addition

Russia attacked Odesa at night with over 50 attack drones. The enemy cynically struck a residential area. According to the prosecutor's office, 23 people were injured, including 6 children and a pregnant woman.

In Odesa, the roofs, facades, and glazing of apartments on different floors of 9-, 5-, 4-, and 2-story residential buildings, about 10 private houses, a church, a fitness center, and a supermarket were damaged. At least 5 cars nearby were burned.

"Every such Russian strike undermines diplomacy": Zelenskyy expects America and other partners not to remain silent after a new Russian attack27.01.26, 11:12 • 798 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Odesa