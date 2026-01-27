Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa claims a life: man's body found under rubble

In Odesa, the body of a man was found under the rubble after a massive drone attack by Russia, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, announced on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

During search and rescue operations at the impact site in the Peresyp district, the body of a man was found under the rubble. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Addition

Russia attacked Odesa at night with over 50 attack drones. The enemy cynically struck a residential area. According to the prosecutor's office, 23 people were injured, including 6 children and a pregnant woman.

In Odesa, the roofs, facades, and glazing of apartments on different floors of 9-, 5-, 4-, and 2-story residential buildings, about 10 private houses, a church, a fitness center, and a supermarket were damaged. At least 5 cars nearby were burned.

