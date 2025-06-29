Massive Russian drone and missile attack: a number of critical infrastructure facilities damaged in Lviv region

As a result of the Russian strike on the night of June 29, infrastructure facilities were damaged in Lviv and Drohobych districts. Preliminarily, there are no casualties or fatalities.

UNN reports, citing the Department of Civil Protection of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

Details

On the night of June 29, due to the threat of an air and missile attack (by attack UAVs and cruise missiles) between 01:16 and 05:06, one warning was issued to the population of the region under the "Air Alarm" signal.

During a massive strike by attack UAVs and cruise missiles, two critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Lviv and Drohobych districts.

Preliminarily, there are no casualties or fatalities.

Recall

Russian drones and missiles attacked Drohobych district, hitting an industrial infrastructure facility. Part of Drohobych lost electricity, there were no casualties.