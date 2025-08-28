Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them children

During today's massive attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, 12 people died, three of them children, the youngest was only 3 years old. About 50 people sought medical help, 40 were hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko and the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klychko on Thursday, writes UNN.

The number of dead as a result of the enemy attack increased to 12 people. Unfortunately, among them are three children aged 2, 17, and 14 - wrote Tkachenko.

"Unfortunately, a large number of victims as a result of today's shelling. As of this minute, about 50 people have sought medical help, 40 people have been hospitalized," Klychko noted.

According to him, there are different figures regarding the number of dead. "Three of them are children. The youngest was 3 years old," the mayor said.

"We hope that the number of dead and injured will not increase. But now the debris removal is ongoing and the number of dead may increase," he said.

Klychko added that rescuers continue to search for people.

"A terrible night for Kyiv. Many damaged buildings in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Desnyanskyi districts. - These are non-residential buildings and high-rise buildings. Educational institutions, transport infrastructure. Emergency services are working everywhere on site. In the Darnytskyi district, a five-story building was destroyed. Rescuers are looking for people under the rubble. In the city center - a hit on a shopping center. Residential buildings near it were damaged," Klychko reported on Telegram.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Kyiv, as a result of the massive attack by the Russian Federation, the number of victims increased to 48.