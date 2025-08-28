Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them children

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 230 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 3720 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 14547 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 50551 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 33316 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 57230 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 146248 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 86498 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 53296 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 66135 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.6m/s
50%
755mm
Popular news
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 30728 views
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a centuryAugust 27, 11:52 PM • 13760 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destructionAugust 28, 12:34 AM • 29521 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideoAugust 28, 01:25 AM • 21770 views
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: details03:16 AM • 9180 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 73262 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 74781 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 146208 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 140457 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 100185 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 51240 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 85181 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 89032 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 86732 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 120027 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
Brent Crude

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

During the attack on Kyiv, 12 people died, including three children aged 2, 14, and 17. About 50 people sought medical attention, 40 were hospitalized.

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them children

During today's massive attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, 12 people died, three of them children, the youngest was only 3 years old. About 50 people sought medical help, 40 were hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko and the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klychko on Thursday, writes UNN.

The number of dead as a result of the enemy attack increased to 12 people. Unfortunately, among them are three children aged 2, 17, and 14

- wrote Tkachenko.

"Unfortunately, a large number of victims as a result of today's shelling. As of this minute, about 50 people have sought medical help, 40 people have been hospitalized," Klychko noted.

According to him, there are different figures regarding the number of dead. "Three of them are children. The youngest was 3 years old," the mayor said.

"We hope that the number of dead and injured will not increase. But now the debris removal is ongoing and the number of dead may increase," he said.

Klychko added that rescuers continue to search for people. 

"A terrible night for Kyiv. Many damaged buildings in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Desnyanskyi districts. - These are non-residential buildings and high-rise buildings. Educational institutions, transport infrastructure. Emergency services are working everywhere on site. In the Darnytskyi district, a five-story building was destroyed. Rescuers are looking for people under the rubble. In the city center - a hit on a shopping center. Residential buildings near it were damaged," Klychko reported on Telegram.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Kyiv, as a result of the massive attack by the Russian Federation, the number of victims increased to 48.

Alona Utkina

War in UkraineKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv