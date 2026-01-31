Massive power outages in Moldova: government blames "serious problems" in Ukrainian power grid

In some settlements of Moldova, including the capital Chisinau, there is no electricity, reports NewsMaker.md, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated, this refers to at least Chisinau and its suburbs (Stăuceni, Durlești, Vatra), as well as Taraclia, Cahul, and Anenii Noi.

In Chisinau, trolleybuses also stopped.

Initially, the National Crisis Management Center on its Facebook page announced that the power outage was due to weather conditions, but the post was later deleted.

Meanwhile, Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu stated that the reason for the large-scale power outage is serious problems in the Ukrainian power grid.

"Due to serious problems in the Ukrainian power grid, on the morning of January 31, the voltage on the 400 kV Isaccea-Vulcănești-MDRES high-voltage line dropped, which led to an emergency shutdown of the power system," he wrote on Facebook.

Moldelectrica is working to eliminate the consequences of the accident.

