11:48 AM • 3310 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 9404 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 11042 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 10729 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 13601 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 9586 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23924 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43065 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 46989 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29115 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Massive power outages in Moldova: government blames "serious problems" in Ukrainian power grid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

A massive power outage has occurred in Moldova, including the capital Chisinau. Moldova's Minister of Energy stated that the cause is serious problems in the Ukrainian power grid.

Massive power outages in Moldova: government blames "serious problems" in Ukrainian power grid

In some settlements of Moldova, including the capital Chisinau, there is no electricity, reports NewsMaker.md, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated, this refers to at least Chisinau and its suburbs (Stăuceni, Durlești, Vatra), as well as Taraclia, Cahul, and Anenii Noi.

In Chisinau, trolleybuses also stopped.

Initially, the National Crisis Management Center on its Facebook page announced that the power outage was due to weather conditions, but the post was later deleted.

Meanwhile, Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu stated that the reason for the large-scale power outage is serious problems in the Ukrainian power grid.

"Due to serious problems in the Ukrainian power grid, on the morning of January 31, the voltage on the 400 kV Isaccea-Vulcănești-MDRES high-voltage line dropped, which led to an emergency shutdown of the power system," he wrote on Facebook.

Moldelectrica is working to eliminate the consequences of the accident.

Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted31.01.26, 11:29 • 9588 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Chisinau
Ukraine
Moldova