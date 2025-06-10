Massive night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv affected 7 districts: consequences shown

Kyiv was subjected to another massive Russian attack on the night of June 10, fires, destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and damage to infrastructure were recorded in 7 different districts of the capital, 4 people were injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Prosecutor's Office, on June 10, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive air attack on the capital. "As a result, 4 people were injured, including a police officer," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service and the Prosecutor's Office, the consequences of the Russian attack were recorded in 7 districts of Kyiv:

Darnytskyi - a hit on a residential building was recorded, fires near the dormitory, in the park, cars burned down in the yards. A three-story residential building was on fire. The railway was damaged;

Obolonskyi - a fire broke out in a multi-story building, apartments were significantly damaged. A dozen parked cars were damaged nearby. Warehouses are also being extinguished;

Shevchenkivskyi - a number of hits were recorded, a grocery market was damaged. A fire is being extinguished in a non-operational building;

Holosiivskyi - debris fell on the territory of the temple, the upper floors of the business center were damaged;

Solomyanskyi - debris caught fire on the roof of a 16-story building, a private house and the roof of a 16-story building were damaged;

Desnyanskyi - cars were burning in the yard, the fire was extinguished;

Podilskyi - drones fell near a gas station, non-residential premises caught fire.

In total, 441 rescuers and 102 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service are involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian shelling.

