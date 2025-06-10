$41.490.09
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Massive night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv affected 7 districts: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4818 views

On the night of June 10, Kyiv was subjected to a massive attack. Fires, destruction, damage to infrastructure were recorded in 7 districts of the capital, 4 people were injured, including a police officer.

Massive night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv affected 7 districts: consequences shown

Kyiv was subjected to another massive Russian attack on the night of June 10, fires, destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and damage to infrastructure were recorded in 7 different districts of the capital, 4 people were injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Prosecutor's Office, on June 10, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive air attack on the capital. "As a result, 4 people were injured, including a police officer," the statement said.

Massive attack on Kyiv: four wounded already10.06.25, 06:35 • 4098 views

According to the State Emergency Service and the Prosecutor's Office, the consequences of the Russian attack were recorded in 7 districts of Kyiv:

  • Darnytskyi - a hit on a residential building was recorded, fires near the dormitory, in the park, cars burned down in the yards. A three-story residential building was on fire. The railway was damaged;
    • Obolonskyi - a fire broke out in a multi-story building, apartments were significantly damaged. A dozen parked cars were damaged nearby. Warehouses are also being extinguished;
      • Shevchenkivskyi - a number of hits were recorded, a grocery market was damaged. A fire is being extinguished in a non-operational building;
        • Holosiivskyi - debris fell on the territory of the temple, the upper floors of the business center were damaged;
          • Solomyanskyi - debris caught fire on the roof of a 16-story building, a private house and the roof of a 16-story building were damaged;
            • Desnyanskyi - cars were burning in the yard, the fire was extinguished;
              • Podilskyi - drones fell near a gas station, non-residential premises caught fire.

                In total, 441 rescuers and 102 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service are involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian shelling.

                Zelenskyy on the night Russian attack: Russian strikes are louder than the attempts of the US and others to force Russia to peace, strong pressure is needed10.06.25, 09:49 • 1060 views

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

                WarKyiv
                State Emergency Service of Ukraine
                Kyiv
